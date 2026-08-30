Preview: Lincoln City vs Blackburn Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

Fresh off the back of their first second-tier win since April 1961, newly promoted Lincoln City welcome Blackburn Rovers to Sincil Bank on Tuesday night.

The Imps secured their first league victory of the season with a 1-0 win over fellow promoted side Bolton Wanderers, while Rovers suffered their second defeat in less than a week after falling to a 2-1 loss at home to Queens Park Rangers.

Match preview

Lincoln City secured a memorable return to the second tier of English football after earning more than 100 points on their way to the League One title under now-Bristol City boss Michael Skubala.

Following Skubala's departure, the Imps turned to joint managers Chris Cohen and Tom Shaw, with the double act overseeing a historic 1-0 victory at Bolton that ended a 65-year wait for a second-tier win and also secured Lincoln's first away victory in the division since December 1960.

The result also brought an end to a 42-year wait for a victory over Bolton, with the two sides having played out draws both home and away during the previous League One campaign.

Ben House proved to be the difference at the weekend, flicking the ball home just after the hour mark to secure three valuable points for the Imps after they had also impressed in a 4-1 EFL Cup victory over Blackpool a few days prior.

That result came after Lincoln opened their Championship campaign with defeats to Middlesbrough and Portsmouth, leaving Cohen and Shaw's side 17th in the table ahead of their first midweek league fixture of the season.

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, have experienced all three possible results across their opening three Championship matches.

Tony Mowbray's side began the 2026-27 campaign with an impressive draw against promotion favourites Wolverhampton Wanderers before recording a 2-1 victory over another playoff hopeful in Middlesbrough, giving them plenty of confidence heading into their third league game.

However, Rovers were unable to build on that momentum against QPR, surrendering a 1-0 lead that lasted for less than three minutes as Paul Smyth and Jimmy Dunne turned the game around to condemn Blackburn to their first league defeat.

The setback at Ewood Park came just days after their second-round exit from the League Cup, where Mowbray's much-changed side were beaten by Sheffield United.

While Blackburn's overall start has been encouraging, particularly compared with last season when they had to wait until matchweek five to collect more than three points, their defensive record remains a concern.

Rovers have now gone through all five competitive matches this season without keeping a clean sheet, conceding eight goals in the process, while their defensive problems were also evident last season.

With Lincoln having spent much of their history outside the second tier, this will be the first league meeting between the two sides, although Blackburn did record a 4-1 EFL Cup victory over the Imps in 2018 during Mowbray’s first spell in charge at Ewood Park.

Lincoln City Championship form:

Lincoln City form (all competitions):

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

Blackburn Rovers form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Cohen and Shaw have no fresh injury concerns to contend with after Lincoln returned from Greater Manchester with their squad intact.

The Imps therefore head into Tuesday's contest with a fully fit squad available for selection.

Lincoln reverted to a back four for their first home match of the season before switching to a back five for the weekend victory, leaving Cohen and Shaw with a decision to make over whether to retain the winning formula that delivered their first Championship win.

Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, will travel from Lancashire to Lincolnshire without three first-team players.

Lewis Miller, Mathias Jorgensen and Yuki Ohashi are all expected to remain sidelined with Achilles tendon and hamstring problems, with the trio set to miss at least the next few weeks.

Rovers' top scorer Andri Gudjohnsen is expected to continue leading the attack, while captain Todd Cantwell should operate in the number 10 role behind him.

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Elerewe, Reach; McGrandles, Varfolomeev; Hackett, House, Jefferies; Draper

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Alebiosu, Atcheson, McLoughlin, Y. Ribeiro; Forshaw, Montgomery; Morishita, Cantwell, Afolayan; Gudjohnsen

We say: Lincoln City 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

With the pair meeting for just the second time in their history, there is little to go off beyond their respective early-season form.

Lincoln needed three matches to secure their first Championship points, but with that victory and last week's cup success behind them, we expect the Imps to hold Blackburn Rovers to a draw on Tuesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.