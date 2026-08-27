Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Lincoln City - prediction, team news, lineups

Two sides adjusting to life in the Championship after earning promotion from the third tier last season will meet this weekend when Bolton Wanderers welcome Lincoln City to the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

The Trotters have made an encouraging start to their return to the second tier, taking four points from their opening two league games, while Lincoln are still searching for their first Championship points after suffering back-to-back defeats.

Match preview

The 2025-26 campaign proved to be a memorable one for Steven Schumacher and Bolton Wanderers, who finished fifth in the League One regular season with 19 wins, 18 draws and nine defeats from their 46 matches to secure a place in the playoffs.

Bolton then saw off Bradford City 1-0 both home and away in their semi-final tie before producing a dominant display against Stockport County at Wembley, cruising to a 4-1 victory to seal promotion back to the Championship after seven seasons away, a spell that included a brief stint in League Two.

That return has so far gone according to plan in the league, despite Bolton suffering a League Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in their first competitive fixture of the season.

Schumacher's side responded with a 2-1 home victory over Preston North End before holding Queens Park Rangers to a goalless draw at Loftus Road, leaving them ninth after two games.

The Trotters' fans became familiar with seeing their side draw last season, with Bolton recording a league-high 18 stalemates, and another draw alongside a clean sheet at QPR will be viewed positively after a turbulent summer in which they left much of their transfer business until very late on.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As for Lincoln City, they entered the new season on the back of a remarkable 29-match unbeaten run dating back to late November, a streak which helped them cruise to the League One title with 103 points and just five defeats across the entire campaign.

Michael Skubala masterminded that historic season before leaving to take charge of Bristol City, with the Imps having also finished with the second-best attacking record and the best defence in League One.

Chris Cohen and Tom Shaw, who previously worked as assistant coaches at Sincil Bank, have since taken joint charge and began their tenure with an EFL Cup victory over fellow Championship side Derby County before overseeing Lincoln's return to the Championship after 65 years away.

That was followed by a difficult return to the second tier, however, as Lincoln lost 2-1 away to promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough before suffering a 3-1 home defeat to Portsmouth.

The latter result came in front of Lincoln's biggest home crowd for more than 40 years and represented their first home defeat in the second tier since 1961, while they also conceded three goals at Sincil Bank for the first time since November 2024.

They quickly bounced back in the EFL Cup, however, making 11 changes for Tuesday's trip to Blackpool before cruising to a 4-1 victory and booking their place in the third round, where they have since been handed a September trip to Premier League outfit Bournemouth.

Having both competed in League One last season, Bolton and Lincoln will be familiar opponents, with the two meetings in 2025-26 both ending in 1-1 draws.

Bolton Wanderers Championship form:

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

Lincoln City Championship form:

Lincoln City form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Bolton have had a longer preparation period for this fixture after being knocked out of the EFL Cup earlier this month, while Schumacher also appears to have avoided any fresh injury concerns following the draw with QPR.

The Bolton boss is therefore expected to retain his 4-2-3-1 formation, with Sam Dalby likely to lead the line after scoring the club's first goal of their Championship return on the opening day.

The former Plymouth and Stoke City manager will, however, be without Ruben Rodrigues who remains out with an injury and will have to wait a little while longer to make his first Championship appearance of the season.

As for the visiting side, the head coach double act of Cohen and Shaw made 11 changes to their lineup for the League Cup clash with Blackpool during the week, with the decision clearly paying off as the Imps cruised victory.

With Championship action now returning, Cohen and Shaw are expected to restore several of the players who started against Portsmouth, although the midweek victory could earn a few players another opportunity.

Rob Street has made substitute appearances in both league games and scored against Blackpool, while the 24-year-old could now be handed his first Championship start.

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Mason Melia is another player who could retain his place after featuring in the cup victory.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Brunt, Forino, Famewo, Conway; Sheehan, Erhahon; Larrazabal, McAtee, Gale; Dalby

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Elerewe, Reach; McGrandles, Varfolomeev; Hackett, House, Street; Draper

We say: Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Lincoln City

With the two sides having played out 1-1 draws in both meetings last season, their third meeting in just over 12 months could produce another closely fought encounter and the same scoreline.

Bolton have made the stronger start to life back in the Championship, but their attack has managed just two goals from their opening two league matches, while Lincoln should arrive with renewed confidence after their comprehensive EFL Cup victory at Blackpool and the fact they finished 28 points above the Trotters in League One last season.

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