Man United vs. Ipswich lineups confirmed as Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo decisions made

Manchester United and Ipswich Town have confirmed their starting lineups for Sunday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Red Devils boss Michael Carrick has made four changes to the side that suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Hull City on the opening weekend, including a headline recall for Marcus Rashford.

The England international came on for Patrick Dorgu at half time at the MKM Stadium and has now replaced the former Lecce wing-back, thus making his first Man United start since December 2024.

Rashford is the only alteration to an attacking quartet also comprising Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo, as Benjamin Sesko settles for a place on the bench once again.

Carrick has also demoted Andrey Santos in favour of Kobbie Mainoo, who partners Youri Tielemans in the middle of the park; new signing Carlos Baleba is out with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the hosts have made two alterations in defence, as Diogo Dalot comes in for Noussair Mazraoui at right-back, and Lisandro Martinez is preferred to Ayden Heaven alongside Harry Maguire.

Man United vs. Ipswich: Unchanged lineup for Tractor Boys

© Imago / APL

On the other hand, Ipswich head coach Gary O'Neil has unsurprisingly seen no reason to alter a winning formula, as the Tractor Boys are unchanged from their 2-1 win over Sunderland.

Jack Clarke came off the bench to score a last-gasp clincher against the Black Cats in gameweek one, replacing Julio Enciso after the Paraguay international picked up a knock.

However, Enciso has made a swift recovery and will operate alongside Abdul Fatawu, Emersonn and Daizen Maeda in O'Neil's 4-2-3-1 system.

New signing Exequiel Palacios is on the bench following his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen, as Marcelino Nunez and Sasa Lukic continue their partnership in the double pivot.

Highly-rated left-back Leif Davis and makeshift right-back Dara O'Shea will attempt to shackle Mbeumo and Rashford, while Issa Diop and Jacob Greaves shield Kjell Scherpen in between the posts.

Ipswich are attempting to end a seven-game winless run against Man United, who have not suffered defeat to their East Anglian visitors since a 2-0 EFL Cup defeat in October 1997.

Man United starting lineup: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Tielemans, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha

Subs: Darlow, Heaven, Mazraoui, Yoro, Dorgu, Santos, Lacey, Sesko, Zirkzee

Ipswich starting lineup: Scherpen; O'Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Lukic, Nunez; Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda; Emersonn

Subs: Walton, Furlong, Kipre, Ouattara, Palacios, McAteer, Walle Egeli, Clarke, Akpom