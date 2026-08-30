Preview: HEBC vs Borussia Dortmund - prediction, team news, lineups

Borussia Dortmund will begin their delayed DFB-Pokal campaign on Tuesday, when they travel to Volksparkstadion to take on HEBC.

Dortmund's involvement in the German Supercup final meant their participation in the first round of the DFB-Pokal was pushed back, but they now have the opportunity to advance into the second round, as long as they beat their fifth-tier opponents.

Match preview

HEBC were entered into the DFB-Pokal thanks to their win in the Hamburg Cup in May, and they have been granted permission to use Hamburger SV's home stadium.

None of the 28 players that are part of their squad earn a salary, and the disparity between them and their Bundesliga opponents could not be clearer.

Philipp Obloch will lead the team out on Tuesday, and it will be just the second time the side have ever competed in the DFB-Pokal.

However, HEBC were beaten 7-0 by Eimsbutteler TV in the 1934-35 season, so they will hope to avoid a repeat of that match.

© Iconsport / diebilderwelt / Alamy Stock

Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich in the Supercup final on August 22, but they responded with a 2-0 victory against Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga on Saturday,

The last time that Black and Yellow were eliminated in the first round of the DFB-Pokal was in 2005-06, and they have won the competition five times, while reaching the final on 10 occasions.

Niko Kovac's side have failed to advance past the round of 16 since 2023-24, though all three eliminations came at the hands of top-flight clubs.

Progression for BVB would represent their third victory in four competitive matches, while an unlikely defeat would be their fifth in nine fixtures.

Dortmund are yet to play a game away from Signal Iduna Park this term, but they did end 2025-26 with three wins, three losses and one draw away from home.

HEBC form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

L

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Max Maiwald/DeFodi Images

HEBC could field goalkeeper Nils Ahmann behind a back three featuring Bastian Stech, Janek Wrede and Julius Stegemann.

It would not be surprising to see Obloch deploy a midfield three for extra security, with Laurel Aug, Semir Demirovic, Piet Oldag candidates to play.

Borussia Dortmund are certain to make numerous changes throughout their XI, and fans should expect to see younger faces like Enzo Duarte and Justin Lerma line up in centre of the park.

Attacker Giannis Konstantelias is set for a significant period on the sidelines following confirmation that he suffered ligament damage against Hamburger SV.

Carney Chukwuemeka could be considered for a spot in the forward line, alongside Mathis Albert and Fabio Silva.

HEBC possible starting lineup:

Ahmann; Stech, Wrede, Stegemann; Von Zitzewitz, Aug, Demirovic, Oldag, Eggers; Magens, Verago

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Ostrzinski; Reggiani, Mane, Prates; Kaba, Duarte, Lerma, Beier; Chukwuemeka, Silva, Albert

We say: HEBC 0-6 Borussia Dortmund

While HEBC will try their best, the gulf in terms of quality, finances and resources is far too great to overcome.

Dortmund will likely win by a considerable margin, irrespective of how many changes they make to their starting lineup.

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