Why £85m Cody Gakpo could solve two Man City problems for Enzo Maresca

Manchester City’s pursuit of Cody Gakpo is not just about replacing Savinho, with the Liverpool forward’s versatility potentially allowing Enzo Maresca to solve two attacking problems with one signing.

City are understood to have made progress in talks for the Netherlands international, with personal terms reportedly agreed and negotiations continuing with Liverpool over a deal that could reach £85m.

The timing is significant. Maresca has already seen Savinho and Omar Marmoush leave for Tottenham, forcing City to rethink the balance of an attack that has lost both width and versatility.

Gakpo could address both issues.

Why Gakpo offers Man City more than a Savinho replacement

The most obvious role for Gakpo would be on the left.

That is where he has produced some of his best football for Liverpool, and at 27 he would arrive at the Etihad with far more Premier League experience than Savinho had when he was trying to establish himself as a regular.

Gakpo made 36 league appearances last season, starting 32 of them, and finished the campaign with seven goals and five assists.

His value, however, lies in more than those numbers.

At 6ft 4in, the Dutchman combines physical strength with the ability to carry the ball, drift inside, attack space and link with players around him. He does not have to remain fixed to the touchline and can move into central areas without leaving the attack short of presence.

That fits a Maresca side that relies heavily on positional rotations.

Gakpo could begin wide, allow the full-back to advance outside him and then move into the half-space or penalty area. That would give City a more physically imposing option on the left while still preserving the fluidity their coach demands.

In that sense, he would represent a different solution rather than simply a like-for-like Savinho replacement.

?? Understand Manchester City are stepping up efforts to sign Cody Gakpo!



City are advancing in negotiations with Gakpo’s camp after contacts tonight as clear favorite option for #MCFC.



Liverpool only open to sale if they find replacement.



?➕ https://t.co/iJNeR5YrmT pic.twitter.com/I7cy2i8C5V — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2026

Could Gakpo also provide cover for Haaland?

The second attraction may be even more important.

Gakpo has regularly played through the middle during his Liverpool career and has the size, movement and technical ability to operate as a central reference when required.

He would not replicate Erling Haaland’s game, but that may not be necessary.

If Haaland is unavailable, Maresca currently needs an option capable of occupying centre-backs and giving the rest of the attack a focal point. Gakpo’s ability to receive centrally, attack crosses and bring teammates into play would provide a credible alternative without forcing City to completely reshape their system.

That is also where his profile could compensate for Marmoush’s departure.

The Egypt international offered Maresca flexibility across several attacking positions, and Gakpo could restore much of that adaptability while adding greater physical presence.

For a fee potentially reaching £85m, City would clearly be making a major investment.

But the logic behind the move becomes easier to understand if Gakpo is viewed not only as a replacement for Savinho, but also as a player capable of covering Haaland and allowing Maresca to switch attacking structures without changing personnel.

After losing two forwards in the same window, signing one player capable of filling both gaps could prove particularly valuable.