Chelsea transfer news: Emiliano Martinez reveals he spoke to two Blues legends ahead of Stamford Bridge move

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has revealed that he spoke to Petr Cech and John Terry before completing a transfer to Chelsea.

The Argentina international was confirmed as a Blues player on Sunday morning and was handed an immediate debut against Brighton & Hove Albion later in the day.

Although the 33-year-old conceded three times, Chelsea were still able to record a 4-3 victory over the Seagulls.

Martinez has essentially been signed as a replacement for Robert Sanchez, who was left out of the squad by Xabi Alonso.

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Martinez reveals Chelsea legends chat, reacts to debut

Speaking to Sky Sports, Martinez suggested that he wanted to buy into Chelsea's ethos and history before signing a three-year contract.

He said: "I spoke with Chelsea legends John Terry and Petr Cech. I know how big this club is and what we want to achieve this season. I came here to help.

"I had an amazing seven years at Aston Villa. I have come here to challenge and to try and win the Premier League.

"I trained only one day with the team. The guys have treated me really well in the last day or two. I know the talent we have up front. I try to bring that solidity in the back."

When commenting on the nervy win, he added: "A win is a win. I know it wasn't a perfect game. But in the end, winning and moving on is what we need. We've got 36 games left and it's one week after another.

"I am here for a reason. The front three is amazing. When we go forward, we can hurt teams. We had a lot of chances to finish the game.

"Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro had chances to kill the game. At the back, we need to bring the goals down."

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What next for Chelsea?

After three matches in the space of a week, Chelsea now have a week to prepare for the visit to the Emirates Stadium to face defending champions Arsenal.

The expectation is that Martinez will retain his place between the sticks for the game versus one of his former clubs.