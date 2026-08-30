Chelsea vs. Brighton: Xabi Alonso explains Enzo Fernandez, Robert Sanchez absences from Premier League clash

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has explained why Enzo Fernandez and Robert Sanchez are absent from the Blues' squad for their Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

The West London giants returned to Stamford Bridge for their maiden top-flight home fixture of the campaign after edging out Fulham 3-2 in their season opener on Monday.

Only a few hours after the £7.5m signing of Martinez from Aston Villa was confirmed, the Argentina international made his debut in goal, displacing Sanchez after his error-strewn display against Fulham.

The Spaniard did not even make the matchday squad in the capital, as Mike Penders - who started the midweek EFL Cup win over Luton Town - was preferred as Martinez's backup.

Speaking to Sky Sports News - as quoted by The Standard - Alonso confirmed that Sanchez was not injured, but his omission from the squad was simply what he felt was the best call.

Why Robert Sanchez, Enzo Fernandez are missing from Chelsea squad

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

"We'll see. It was a decision we thought was good for the team, for the club," Alonso said of Sanchez. "Sometimes you have to take tough decisions because this one is an important one. But now we need to look forward."

Meanwhile, wantaway midfielder Fernandez was left out of the squad for the second game running, after also sitting out the cup success over Luton.

The Argentina international was subjected to jeers from his own fans against Fulham amid continued links with Manchester City, whom he is supposedly keen to join before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Asked about Fernandez's absence, Alonso affirmed that he would only select players who were "fully committed" to the Chelsea cause as he partnered Romeo Lavia with Malo Gusto in midfield.

"We assess what's best for the team and considering everything, the situation, we need a team that is focused, with everyone involved that's fully committed and engaged with the game," Alonso added.

Will Robert Sanchez, Enzo Fernandez leave Chelsea?

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Despite already forking out just over £200m on Ayyoub Bouaddi and Elliot Anderson, Man City remain determined to reunite Enzo Maresca with Fernandez in what remains of the summer transfer window.

City missed a previous deadline to make a £120m offer, but there is increasing optimism that a deal can be completed, as Fernandez has apparently agreed personal terms with the Sky Blues.

However, Man City still need to lodge an official bid and shake hands on a fee with Chelsea, who have Fernandez under contract until the end of the 2031-32 season.

Meanwhile, Sanchez's deal runs for another four years, and the former Brighton goalkeeper has not been linked with any concrete moves away from Stamford Bridge in the current market.