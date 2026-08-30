Chelsea transfer news: Jamie Gittens exit stance 'revealed' amid Roma links

Chelsea have reportedly decided that Jamie Gittens will not be leaving Stamford Bridge before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Blues are currently preparing to face Brighton & Hove Albion in their second Premier League fixture of the season on Sunday afternoon.

However, at the same time as Chelsea have announced the signing of a new goalkeeper, Xabi Alonso is having to contend with continuing speculation with regards to potential incomings and outgoings.

Gittens is among a number of squad players who could have plausibly been allowed to leave in the right circumstances.

As per Sky Sports News, the England Under-21 international will be staying in West London.

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Chelsea reject Roma interest in Gittens

For a number of weeks, the 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Roma, most realistically on loan.

A report earlier over the weekend suggested that Gittens was pushing to secure a transfer to Stadio Olimpico.

Nevertheless, Chelsea have opted to retain the former Borussia Dortmund winger's services for the first half of 2026-27.

Alonso is said to view Gittens - someone who he has witnessed first-hand in the Bundesliga - as part of his first-team squad.

Gittens played the final 10 minutes as Chelsea defeated Luton Town in the EFL Cup second round on Thursday night.

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Should Chelsea have loaned out Gittens?

That outing against Luton was Gittens's first since suffering a hamstring injury versus West Ham United on January 31.

Although he made five appearances across pre-season, being used for 87 minutes against Johor Darul Ta'zim essentially indicated that he was viewed as backup.

If Alonso is going to use a back three on a regular basis, Gittens will struggle for game time in the final third. It may be a case that he is used as an attack-minded wing-back more than someone further forward.

Right now, he is behind Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Pedro Neto, Estevao Willian and arguably Geovany Quenda in the pecking order.

Therefore, it may have been more beneficial for all concerned if Gittens had spent a season on loan earning more minutes.