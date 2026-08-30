Cody Gakpo: Man City 'confident' of transfer agreement for Liverpool forward as cost of deal revealed

Manchester City are confident of sealing a deal to sign Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo appears to be edging towards an Anfield exit despite starting the first two matches of the 2026-27 season.

The Dutchman netted in an away draw with Newcastle United before he provided an assist in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

There is a strong possibility that his outing against the Tricky Trees will be his 182nd and final appearance for the Merseyside club, with Man City working on a deal to recruit the 27-year-old attacker.

Gakpo has picked Man City as his preferred destination ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who have been linked with a potential move throughout the summer.

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Man City hopeful of Gakpo transfer

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Citizens are confident of finalising a deal to sign Gakpo before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

The update claims that Man City will splash out £85m to sign a player who is currently under contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2030.

Gakpo has already given his green light to sign a five-year contract once the two clubs have agreed a transfer.

The move is likely to hinge on whether Liverpool can find a suitable replacement, with Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr believed to be one of their main targets.

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Why are Man City keen to sign Gakpo?

Man City have recently seen their attacking options reduced by the departures of Savio and Omar Marmoush to Tottenham.

Jack Grealish, who spent last season on loan at Everton, is also expected to leave before the end of the summer transfer window amid interest from the Toffees and Sunderland.

Gakpo would bolster Enzo Maresca's attacking options and offer versatility due to his ability to play anywhere across the frontline.

The attacker would also need little time to adjust to his new surroundings, having amassed 129 Premier League appearances during his three-and-a-half years as a Liverpool player.