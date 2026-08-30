Nottingham Forest transfer news: Everton 'react' to Harrison Armstrong talk amid £40m bid talk

Everton have reportedly decided to keep Harrison Armstrong, despite initially being set to sell the youngster to Nottingham Forest.

On Saturday, a report emerged which claimed that the Toffees hierarchy were prepared to sanction the £40m sale of the midfielder.

However, during the Premier League fixture at Bournemouth later in the day, Everton supporters vented their anger at the Friedkin Group, the club's owners.

Armstrong's name was persistently chanted at the Vitality Stadium as Everton's fanbase made their feeling clear.

As per BBC Sport, Everton's board have changed their mind over Armstrong's sale.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Everton change mind over Armstrong exit

The report claims that a unanimous decision was reached over keeping the 19-year-old at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Armstrong has started all three of Everton's Premier League and EFL Cup matches this month.

Nevertheless, the point of the club's supporters was to protest against what would have been the sale of the club's most highly-regarded homegrown talent for pure profit in the eyes of the Premier League's financial regulations.

Everton have spent close to £60m this summer without recouping any money through transfer fees.

As such, Friedkin Group would have seen the logic of doing business for Armstrong to help balance the books, as well as provide David Moyes with more funds for the closing days of the summer transfer window.

That said, speaking after Saturday's game on the South coast, Moyes seemed to hint that he would prefer to keep Armstrong in his squad.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates/Sportimage, Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

Will Everton consider an alternative big-money sale?

Realistically, Everton may now give consideration to cashing in on another prized asset, depending on what offers they receive.

Iliman Ndiaye is known to have suitors in the Premier League and abroad, yet it may be deemed that he is too valuable to the team.

Everton may be willing to do business for someone like Tyler Dibling if a suitable loan fee is offered, with the youngster needing regular first-team action this season after a difficult first year on Merseyside.