Tottenham transfer news: Richarlison set for Everton return as Spurs 'agree' deal to sign Toffees star

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have reportedly reached an agreement for Iliman Ndiaye and Richarlison to move in opposite directions.

Ndiaye has been linked with a move away from the Hill Dickinson Stadium after scoring six goals and providing three assists in 32 Premier League appearances last term.

Arsenal and Liverpool were mentioned as potential suitors before Manchester City recently entered the mix for the attacker's signature.

However, Manchester City are now pursuing a move for Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, who turned down the chance to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

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Spurs agree Ndiaye transfer

That turn of events has created the opening for Spurs to pursue a deal for Everton's Ndiaye before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

According to The Athletic, Spurs have reached an agreement in principle to sign a player who has a contract with Everton until the summer of 2029.

The report claims that the two clubs have also negotiated a deal for Richarlison to move in the opposite direction.

The transfers are understood to be separate rather than a swap deal between the two Premier League clubs.

The two attackers still need to agree personal terms and undergo medicals before they can complete their respective moves.

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Richarlison to get exit wish

Ndiaye will strengthen a team that has made a disappointing start to the Premier League season with back-to-back defeats without scoring.

The versatile attacker will leave Everton after scoring 17 goals and providing four assists in 74 competitive games.

Meanwhile, Richarlison will get the exit he requested ahead of the end of the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian, who scored 32 goals and provided 15 assists in 134 competitive appearances, will return to a club where he established himself as a fan favourite during a four-year stint before he left in 2022.

Richarlison netted 53 goals and contributed 15 assists in 152 appearances in his first spell at Everton.

Should the move go through, the 29-year-old will compete with Thierno Barry and Beto to be David Moyes's starting striker.