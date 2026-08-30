£29.5m Liverpool signing slammed as 'not good enough' by 2005 Champions League winner

Liverpool have not made the ideal start to their Premier League campaign as they have drawn their opening two fixtures against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

While this is the start of the Andoni Iraola era at Anfield, there are some players continuing to struggle as they did under Arne Slot last season, particularly last summer’s recruits.

The Reds made some high-profile signings in an attempt to defend their Premier League crown last season, with a large outlay of a reported £417,200,000.

Fans are yet to see the best of the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez at Anfield, and there is a belief they need to deliver this season under Iraola to ensure they have a future on Merseyside.

However, 2005 Champions League winner with Liverpool, Didi Hamann, believes one of last summer’s recruits is just not ‘good enough’ to be at the club.

Didi Hamann’s damning verdict on Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong has not had the ideal start to the campaign at right-back for Liverpool this season, as he has struggled defensively, but notably his contribution in attack has not been good enough in the opinion of most fans and pundits.

Hamann is one individual who is of that opinion, as he explained exclusively to Sports Mole through ToonieBet.

© Iconsport / Marty Jean-Louis/Sipa USA

The former Liverpool star said: “I don't think too many things will change this season, because these guys have been there 12 months.

“I think it's just too easy to play against them, and I think it's too easy to create chances against them.

“Obviously they've got issues at right-back and at left-back, so I think a full-back probably would help as well… Kerkes needs to prove that he's a Liverpool player. He hasn't done it. I don't think Frimpong is good enough.”

Didi Hamann’s career at Liverpool

© Imago

The former German international spent seven seasons at Liverpool after he joined the club from Newcastle in 1999 for a fee of £8m.

Hamann would be a crucial player during his time at Liverpool as he played a key role in the club’s 2001 cup treble-winning team, lifting the League Cup, FA Cup, and UEFA Cup.

The World Cup runner-up made 280 appearances for the Reds, with the most important being in the 2005 Champions League final.

Hamann would start on the bench against AC Milan, but would be brought into the action at half-time to bolster the Liverpool midfield.

Rafa Benitez’s decision to deploy the German proved to be decisive as the Reds had one of their most famous nights in Istanbul as they overturned a 3-0 half-time deficit to win their fifth Champions League title on penalties, with Hamann netting one of the spot kicks.