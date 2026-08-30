Manchester United 5-2 Ipswich Town: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Bruno Fernandes shines

Manchester United came from behind to secure a fantastic 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Ipswich Town took the lead inside 30 minutes when Leif Davies fired off the underside of the crossbar, but Bruno Fernandes' strike ensured Manchester United were back level going into the break.

An action-packed five minutes ensued just before the hour mark, with Jacob Greaves scoring an own-goal minutes before conceding a penalty, with Fernandes converting from the spot to make it 3-1.

Manchester United's free-scoring second half continued minutes later, when a deflected effort fell kindly for Fernandes to seal his hat-trick with just over 20 minutes remaining.

Fernandes was involved once again in the final minutes, providing the assist for Bryan Mbeumo's strike to make it 5-1 to Manchester United.

Chuba Akpom did manage to pull one back for Ipswich in stoppage time, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation as Manchester United ran out 5-2 victors.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Manchester United's worrying start looked set to continue when they fell behind against Ipswich Town, with the Red Devils once again appearing vulnerable defensively and predictable offensively.

However, newly-crowned Premier League PFA player of the year Fernandes pulled Man Utd level before the break, and the Red Devils were a team transformed in the second half.

Michael Carrick's men were dominant from the restart, and their control eventually paid off when a Greaves own-goal gave them the lead, with Fernandes then adding two more to seal his hat-trick.

Fernandes crowned his performance by adding an assist for Mbeumo's late goal, and Manchester United can ultimately thank their captain for helping them avoid a disastrous start to the campaign.

Carrick will be hoping his team can replicate their second-half performance on a more regular basis moving forward, while Ipswich Town will have to put that defeat behind them and take the positives from their encouraging first 45 minutes.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. IPSWICH TOWN HIGHLIGHTS

Leif Davies goal vs. Manchester United (29th min, Manchester United 0-1 Ipswich Town)

Ipswich STUN Old Trafford!



Leif Davis does superbly to volley past Senne Lammens and give Gary O'Neil's side the lead ? pic.twitter.com/sJ0XNf8OiT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 30, 2026

Davies gives Ipswich Town the lead!

Abdul Fatawu goes past Luke Shaw far too easily down the left wing, driving into the box and cutting a ball back towards the edge of the box.

The pass perfectly picks out Davies, who fires a left-footed strike off the crossbar and into the back of the net.

Bruno Fernandes goal vs. Ipswich Town (40th min, Manchester United 1-1 Ipswich Town)

Bruno Fernandes equalises for Manchester United! ? pic.twitter.com/CdEI1REeUD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 30, 2026

Fernandes fires Man Utd level!

Marcelino Nunez slips and allows Matheus Cunha to race onto the loose ball, and the Brazilian plays a brilliant pass through to Fernandes.

Fernandes drives towards goal and fires a powerful left-footed effort past the goalkeeper and into the near corner.

Jacob Greaves own-goal vs. Ipswich Town (56th min, Manchester United 2-1 Ipswich Town)

Harry Maguire's shot cannons in off Jacob Greaves and Manchester United are in front at Old Trafford after a VAR review! ? pic.twitter.com/hUdogDQX6k — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 30, 2026

Manchester United have the lead!

Harry Maguire wins the ball on the edge of the Ipswich Town area and fires a driven effort across goal.

The shot deflects off Greaves and finds its way into the back of the net, and after a lengthy VAR check, the goal is confirmed.

Bruno Fernandes goal vs. Ipswich Town (61st min, Manchester United 3-1 Ipswich Town)

Bruno Fernandes makes it 3-1 to Manchester United from the spot ? pic.twitter.com/vFh7moSSpb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 30, 2026

Man United have a third! Fernandes from the spot!

Cunha wins a penalty for Manchester United, and captain Fernandes steps up to take.

Kjell Scherpen gives Fernandes the entire right side to aim at, but the Portugal international calmly steps up and slots into the left corner.

Bruno Fernandes goal vs. Ipswich Town (68th min, Manchester United 4-1 Ipswich Town)

"He's the prince of this place!"



Bruno Fernandes completes his hat-trick ? pic.twitter.com/KgLlaMcKGR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 30, 2026

Hat-trick hero Fernandes!

A loose ball drops for Kobbie Mainoo to strike on the edge of the area, which is deflected to Mbeumo.

Mbeumo's effort is deflected and falls kindly to Fernandes, who shows brilliant composure to touch and finish inside the six-yard box.

Bryan Mbeumo goal vs. Ipswich Town (82nd min, Manchester United 5-1 Ipswich Town)

Mbeumo makes it five!

Fernandes brilliantly picks out the run of Mbeumo, who lobs his effort over the onrushing Scherpen.

The ball bounces up off the crossbar and spins towards goal, with Greaves helping the ball find its way into the back of the net.

Chuba Akpom goal vs. Manchester United (91st min, Manchester United 5-2 Ipswich Town)

Akpom scores for Ipswich!

Lisandro Martinez is carelessly caught in possession by Julio Enciso just outside the penalty area.

Enciso gets into the box and pulls a pass across to Akpom, who taps into the empty net from close range.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BRUNO FERNANDES

© Iconsport / Ryan Crockett/Every Second Media Credit

Hat-trick hero and Manchester United's saviour.

Fernandes was crowned the 2025-26 Premier League PFA player of the year earlier this week, and the Red Devils' captain produced another stunning display today.

Fernandes was the most dangerous player on the pitch, creating three chances, registering an assist and scoring a decisive hat-trick to ensure Man Utd bounced back from their opening-day defeat to Hull City.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. IPSWICH TOWN MATCH STATS

Possession: Manchester United 60%-40% Ipswich Town

Shots: Manchester United 33-9 Ipswich Town

Shots on target: Manchester United 12-5 Ipswich Town

Corners: Manchester United 8-4 Ipswich Town

Fouls: Manchester United 7-12 Ipswich Town

BEST STATS

80 - Manchester United have benefitted from more own goals than any other side in Premier League history (80), overtaking Liverpool (79).



Helping. pic.twitter.com/Nf2J52ExUn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 30, 2026

2 - Bruno Fernandes has scored his second Premier League hat-trick - both of which have come in Manchester United's first home game of a Premier League season: 2021-22 v Leeds United and 2026-27 v Ipswich Town.



Magician. pic.twitter.com/nPAKny9fYm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 30, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Manchester United are back on their travels next weekend, with a trip to Hill Dickinson to face Everton.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town return to Portman Road on Friday night when they face Liverpool.