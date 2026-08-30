Aston Villa transfer news: Taylor Harwood-Bellis 'close' as fee revealed and possible debut dates for Unai Emery assessed

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is close to securing a £29m move to Aston Villa, the newest report has revealed.

The Lions are busy preparing for their Premier League clash with Arsenal on Monday, and they will hope to respond after losing emphatically to Brighton & Hove Albion in matchweek one.

Unai Emery has noted that his squad is not yet at the required level, with a number of players having left this summer, including centre-back Ezri Konsa.

Villa have been linked with Southampton defender Harwood-Bellis, but there had been suggestions that there was a gap in valuation between the two teams.

Nizaar Kinsella now reports for BBC Sport that Villa have relented and are close to meeting Saints' £29m asking price, with an offer worth £25m plus £4m in add-ons mooted, though minor details still have to be finalised.

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When will Taylor Harwood-Bellis make Aston Villa debut?

There is no chance that Harwood-Bellis will make his debut for the Lions on Monday against Arsenal, but there is a realistic chance that he could play for the club on September 5 against Hull City.

Even if the 24-year-old was signed just before Tuesday's 11pm deadline, there would still be enough time to register him for the weekend's match against the Tigers.

Harwood-Bellis would then be eligible to make his debut for the club in the Champions League on September 8, with Villa set to take on Club Brugge.

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What else does Unai Emery need before transfer deadline day?

The Lions have lost several key players, but they have managed to bring in replacements for many of them, including Nicolas Jackson for Ollie Watkins.

Youri Tielemans was sold to Manchester United, though Leon Goretzka and Johan Manzambi were signed, and the two midfielders could be key given Amadou Onana is dealing with a serious knee injury.

While the sale of Morgan Rogers to Chelsea has left a sizeable hole in attack, Paris Saint-Germain forward Ibrahim Mbaye's transfer is nearing completion.

However, Mbaye is only 18 and will almost certainly need time to adapt to the demands of the Premier League, and a more senior option in attack would be beneficial.