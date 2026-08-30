Transfer news and rumours today: Jean-Matteo Bahoya 'decision', Brighton's Yankuba Minteh replacement, Wrexham fee

Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya will not join Hull City after turning down the move, the latest report has claimed.

The Tigers enjoyed a second Premier League win on Saturday, beating rivals Coventry City 1-0, and fans are feeling optimistic about the team's chances of survival.

It would still be understandable if boss Sergej Jakirovic wanted to strengthen as much as possible before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Hull had been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt winger Bahoya, who emerged as a surprise target earlier this week.

However, journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that the forward has turned down the chance to move to Hull, while also adding that the Tigers had not agreed a deal with Frankfurt for his transfer.

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Brighton transfer news: Yankuba Minteh replacement?

Brighton & Hove Albion are reported to have stepped up their pursuit of Femi Azeez before deadline day.

The Seagulls may have enjoyed a win against Aston Villa in matchweek one, but they suffered a 4-3 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

Fabian Hurzeler's side have looked strong in attack so far this season despite the absence of right-winger Yankuba Minteh, who is currently injured.

The forward has also been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool, and he would have to be replaced before an exit was sanctioned.

David Ornstein has reported for The Athletic that Brighton are stepping up their pursuit of Millwall winger Azeez, with two bids already rejected.

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Wrexham transfer news: Joe Worrall latest

Wrexham are finalising a deal for Burnley defender Joe Worrall worth in the region of £2m, the newest report has revealed.

The Welsh side have endured a mixed start to their Championship campaign, drawing two and losing one of their first three league fixtures.

Phil Parkinson has failed to guide his team to a clean sheet in the second tier, and they conceded twice against Birmingham City on Friday.

With the transfer window set to close on Tuesday, time is running out for the club to find an adequate addition for their backline.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs has claimed that Burnley's Worrall is closing in on a move to Wrexham in a deal worth £2m.