Premier League Gameweek 2
Aston Villa
Aug 31, 2026 8.00pm
Villa Park
Arsenal

Team News: Aston Villa vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Aston Villa vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / SPI

Arsenal past and Arsenal present meet at Villa Park on Monday night, when the Gunners and Aston Villa conclude Premier League gameweek two.

Mikel Arteta oversaw a routine 3-0 win over Coventry City first up, before the Lions were embarrassed 4-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion on the South Coast.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ASTON VILLA vs. ARSENAL

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Arsenal Have Got It In The Bag"

ASTON VILLA

Out: Amadou Onana (knee), Joao Gomes (suspended), Ollie Watkins (other)

Doubtful: Johan Manzambi (knee), Brian Madjo (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Ruggeri; Bogarde, Kamara; Buendia, Barkley, McGinn; Jackson

ARSENAL

Out: William Saliba (back), Jurrien Timber (groin)

Doubtful: Bruno Guimaraes (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

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