Team News: Aston Villa vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Arsenal past and Arsenal present meet at Villa Park on Monday night, when the Gunners and Aston Villa conclude Premier League gameweek two.
Mikel Arteta oversaw a routine 3-0 win over Coventry City first up, before the Lions were embarrassed 4-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion on the South Coast.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
ASTON VILLA vs. ARSENAL
ASTON VILLA
Out: Amadou Onana (knee), Joao Gomes (suspended), Ollie Watkins (other)
Doubtful: Johan Manzambi (knee), Brian Madjo (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Ruggeri; Bogarde, Kamara; Buendia, Barkley, McGinn; Jackson
ARSENAL
Out: William Saliba (back), Jurrien Timber (groin)
Doubtful: Bruno Guimaraes (groin)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz