Aston Villa vs Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League game

Defending champions Arsenal travel away from home for the first time this season when they head to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa in Monday night football.

Mikel Arteta led the Gunners to their first Premier League title in 22 years last season and got their title defence off to a perfect start last week with a comfortable 3-0 victory over newly promoted Coventry City.

They now travel to the West Midlands to face an Aston Villa side who suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening weekend.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa take on Arsenal this Monday night.

What time does Aston Villa vs Arsenal kick off?

The game will kick off at 20:00 UK time.

Where is Aston Villa vs Arsenal being played?

Aston Villa will welcome Arsenal to Villa Park, although the stadium will operate at a reduced capacity this season while redevelopment work continues on the North Stand.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

For viewers in the UK, the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live via NOW if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Game-defining moments will be posted by the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be made available on the Sky Sports app shortly after full time.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Aston Villa and Arsenal?

Since their opening-day thrashing, Aston Villa have seen key players Ollie Watkins and Emi Martinez depart for Al-Hilal and Chelsea respectively, while also welcoming Leon Goretzka and Nicolas Jackson to the squad.

Unai Emery's task will be to get Villa back to winning ways following their heavy defeat to Brighton, with all four goals coming inside the opening 30 minutes.

Villa also lost Joao Gomes to a red card during that defeat, with the midfielder enduring a nightmare debut and subsequently being suspended for Monday's encounter.

As for Arsenal, former Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa watched from the stands during their opening-day victory and could make his debut against his former club on Monday.

The Gunners' title defence began with a convincing win last Friday, and they have had the longest wait between their opening two matches as they look to claim a 19th Premier League victory over Aston Villa.