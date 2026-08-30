Preview: Torino vs Monza - prediction, team news, lineups

Without a point between them so far, Torino and Monza will seek a response to their league woes on Tuesday, when they return to the Coppa Italia.

Neither side has got off the mark in Serie A, but the winner of their second-round cup clash will visit AC Milan in the last 16.

Match preview

After reaching the quarter-finals last season - where they lost to eventual winners Inter Milan - Torino started this term's cup campaign at home to Carrarese.

Five-time winners of the Coppa Italia - most recently in 1993 - Toro only edged past Serie B opposition on home turf, but that still booked their place in round two.

However, new boss Ignazio Abate has since suffered consecutive Serie A defeats, against his old club Milan on the opening matchday, then to Sassuolo on Saturday evening.

Despite Pietro Comuzzo scoring his first goal for the club, Torino were ultimately beaten 2-1 by the latter and have claimed no points from a possible six.

Before facing fellow early strugglers Fiorentina, the Granata must now tackle Monza, against whom they are undefeated in the last six meetings.

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Since ascending to Serie A for the first time ever in 2022, Monza have yet to topple Toro - but they will get three opportunities this season.

Having dwelled in Calcio's lower leagues for most of their existence, the Biancorossi have no real heritage in the Coppa Italia, but they set up this contest by beating Avellino 3-0.

Subsequently, they have been beaten twice while conceding seven goals; first going down 4-1 to Scudetto holders Inter, then losing 3-2 at home to Udinese.

New coach Ivan Juric - who lists Torino among his growing collection of former clubs - has been tasked with securing top-flight survival, so a cup run may not be his priority.

After an error-strewn showing at the weekend, he must aim to shore up Monza's leaky defence before league games against likely relegation rivals Parma and Lecce.

Torino Coppa Italia form:

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Torino form (all competitions):

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Monza Coppa Italia form:

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Monza form (all competitions):

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Team News

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Abate handed Eray Comert his Serie A debut against Sassuolo, and Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri has signed from Leeds United, but Torino will still have several men missing on Tuesday.

Cesare Casadei recently joined Pietro Pellegri in the hosts' treatment room, Marcus Pedersen has just moved to Greece, while Alieu Njie is expected to sign for Fiorentina.

Between league games, both bosses are set to rotate, potentially meaning minutes for some fringe players such as Emirhan Ilkhan and Gaetano Oristanio.

Monza will be without injured captain Matteo Pessina, plus Patrick Ciurria, Leonardo Colombo and Idrissa Toure.

Making matters worse for Juric, summer signing Gustavo Varela - who had scored four times in his first three games - sustained an adductor injury on Saturday.

Patrick Cutrone did return from a layoff, though, and new arrival Michael Folorunsho may now be ready for his first appearance.

Torino possible starting lineup:

Mascardi; Comuzzo, Coco, Ismajli; Aboukhlal, Gineitis, Ilkhan, Cacciamani; Vlasic, Oristanio; Zapata

Monza possible starting lineup:

Thiam; Antov, Delli Carri, Carboni; Birindelli, Ondoa, Akinsanmiro, Mangas; Forson, Folorunsho; Mota

We say: Torino 2-1 Monza

Both teams have leaked plenty of goals since beating second-tier opponents in the first round, so more should be expected in Turin.

With greater options across the final third, hosts Torino are most likely to go through.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.