Endrick faces fresh Real Madrid battle after injury allows rival to steal march under Mourinho

Endrick returned to Real Madrid with renewed momentum after an impressive loan spell at Lyon, but an untimely injury has already complicated his attempt to establish himself under Jose Mourinho.

The Brazilian forward came back to the Bernabeu in a much stronger position than when he left. His spell in France significantly rebuilt his momentum, producing eight goals and seven assists in 21 appearances for Lyon, while his performances were also enough to earn him a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad.

That form appeared to give Endrick a genuine opportunity to start again at Madrid under a new manager. Mourinho offered an early sign of trust by starting him against Fiorentina in pre-season despite the striker having completed only three training sessions with the Portuguese coach.

Endrick responded by scoring after 12 minutes, seemingly giving himself the ideal platform from which to push for regular first-team football.

Endrick injury comes at worst possible time

That momentum was quickly interrupted.

Endrick suffered discomfort before Real Madrid’s final pre-season friendly against Schalke 04 and was subsequently removed from full training. Mourinho has described the problem as a minor case of tendinitis and insisted that the club are being cautious in order to prevent it from developing into something more serious.

The striker has nevertheless already missed three matches since returning to Madrid, including the opening two La Liga games of the 2026-27 campaign against Espanyol and Real Sociedad.

While Endrick has been working individually on his recovery, one of his direct competitors has taken advantage.

Carlos Espi has made an immediate impact following his move from Levante, scoring three goals since joining Real Madrid. Two came during pre-season, before he struck a late winner against Espanyol in the league opener.

That run has changed the picture for Endrick.

The 20-year-old did not return to Madrid short of confidence or needing to prove that he could perform at senior level. His spell at Lyon had already done that. Instead, the injury arrived at exactly the point when Mourinho was beginning to assess him as a serious option.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Carlos Espi gains ground in Mourinho’s pecking order

Endrick has already experienced a similar situation at Real Madrid.

Last season, an injury coincided with Gonzalo Garcia’s rise in the first-team picture. Garcia went on to make a major impact at the Club World Cup before later leaving for Fulham, while Endrick eventually moved to Lyon in search of the regular minutes he had struggled to find in Spain.

This time, however, the Brazilian remains in Mourinho’s squad and has already received evidence that the manager is willing to trust him.

The key question is whether the hierarchy will look the same when Endrick is fully fit again.

Espi has used the Brazilian’s absence to build early momentum and force his way into the conversation. Endrick, meanwhile, must now recover not only physically but also reclaim the ground he appeared to have gained before his setback.

For Mourinho, that creates a fresh selection battle in attack. For Endrick, it is another reminder of how quickly circumstances can change at Real Madrid, even after returning from Lyon with his stock higher than ever.