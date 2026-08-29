Aston Villa forward Tammy Abraham 'contemplates' future following Premier League agreement

Ipswich Town have reportedly agreed a loan deal with Aston Villa for striker Tammy Abraham ahead of the summer transfer deadline.

Reports earlier this week stated that Unai Emery's side are willing to sanction a temporary exit for Abraham to a Premier League rival, with the 28-year-old deemed surplus to requirements in the Second City.

The Villans have commenced the 2026-27 campaign in worrying fashion after a number of their best players jumped ship for greener grass, despite Villa qualifying for this term's Champions League.

Emery's undercooked team lost 4-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion during the opening round of Premier League fixtures, and now face a tricky assignment at a capacity-reduced Villa Park in the coming days.

On Monday night, Premier League champions Arsenal will visit the Second City, with Mikel Arteta's men enjoying back-to-back wins over Manchester City and Coventry City to kick-start the competitive campaign.

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Ipswich wait for Abraham decision following Villa agreement?

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Ipswich are closing in on the signing of another forward this summer as the East Anglians aim to bolster their ranks ahead of a Premier League survival scrap.

The report claims that Gary O'Neil's men are keen on bringing Aston Villa man Abraham to the club, with the Tractor Boys supposedly seeing a loan bid accepted for the services of the 11-time England international.

However, the proposed temporary deal is currently stalled as the 28-year-old weighs up his options and decides whether he wants to commit 12 months of his career to a Premier League relegation battle.

Abraham made an emotional return to Villa Park from Turkish giants Besiktas in January but has since failed to cement a spot in Emery's starting XI, with Ollie Watkins understandably preferred in attack.

That being said, the towering forward managed two goals across 12 Premier League appearances, whilst also featuring in three continental clashes as Villa enjoyed Europa League glory in 2025-26.

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Ipswich's shift in strategy

During the summer of 2024, it was clear that Ipswich were essentially preparing themselves for the Championship in 2025-26 before they had even kicked a ball in that Premier League campaign.

The Tractor Boys' signings two years ago were geared towards stockpiling elite second-tier options, leaving them with little chance of competing for top-flight survival under Kieran McKenna.

This time around there is a different feel to the arrivals at Portman Road, with midfielder Exequiel Palacios and attacker Julio Enciso proven stars in the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 respectively.