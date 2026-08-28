Aston Villa injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Arsenal: Joao Gomes, Brian Madjo latest

Aston Villa return to Premier League action on Monday night when they welcome reigning champions Arsenal to Villa Park, and Unai Emery could scarcely be facing a tougher task at a more difficult moment.

The Villans were thumped 4-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening weekend, with the summer exodus of key personnel leaving Emery with a squad still finding its shape.

Emiliano Martinez, Ezri Konsa, Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers and Lucas Digne have all departed this summer, with Ollie Watkins now poised to follow them out of the door.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Villa's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the visit of the Gunners.

Brian Madjo

© Imago / IPA Sport / ABACA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: September 5 (vs. Hull City)

The teenage forward burst onto the scene with five goals in pre-season, but a knock has kept him sidelined since.

Emery has described the issue as minor and expects the 17-year-old to return to full training shortly, though Monday's game is unlikely to arrive in time.

© Iconsport / Belga

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Onana has endured a nightmare start to the season, rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament before he had even made a competitive appearance.

The Belgium international is expected to be sidelined for a long time, with a potential return date set for next year.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

A new arrival yet to feature, Manzambi has been troubled by a knee issue sustained at the World Cup.

Emery said last week that the Switzerland international is back working on the field but will likely need a further two weeks before he can be considered for selection, meaning Arsenal comes too soon.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: August 31 (vs. Arsenal)

Abraham has been working his way back from a groin injury and was withdrawn from Villa's final pre-season fixture as a precaution.

Emery has suggested he could be fit enough for Monday's clash, but he remains a major doubt.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscular injury

Possible return date: Unknown

The winger is out with a muscular problem and has not been included in Villa's recent squads. There has been no definitive timeline offered for his return.

ASTON VILLA SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago / sportphoto24

One of Villa's summer recruits, Gomes endured a torrid full debut against Brighton, conceding a goal before being sent off.

The Brazilian will serve a three-match suspension and is unavailable for the visit of Arsenal.