Preview: Famalicao vs Gil Vicente - prediction, team news, lineups

Famalicao aim to secure their first victory of the new Primeira Liga campaign as they play host to Gil Vicente in Sunday’s Minho derby at Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho.

The hosts from Vila Nova have picked up just one point from their opening three matches of the season, leaving them 14th in the Portuguese top-flight table, while the sixth-placed visitors from Barcelos have won both of their matches this term.

Match preview

After agonisingly missing out on historic European qualification last term despite finishing fifth in the table, Famalicao would have been aiming for another strong campaign this season, but instead the Vila Nova club have made a poor start under Carlos Carvalhal.

Carvalhal, who was appointed in July as a replacement for the departed Hugo Oliveira, saw his side follow up their opening-day draw at Estoril Praia with back-to-back defeats, losing 2-1 to newly promoted Maritimo before last weekend’s 1-0 reverse at Santa Clara.

As such, Famalicao are at risk of suffering three straight defeats in the league for the first time since late December 2025 and early January 2026, while failure to take maximum points this weekend would also see the Vila Nova club go four matches without a win in the Primeira Liga for the first time since September and October 2025.

Looking to avoid those unwanted records, Fama can still draw encouragement from their impressive statistics at Municipal 22 de Junho last season, having won nine of their 17 league matches (D4, L4) at the ground in 2025-26, making their matchday two defeat to Maritimo something of a blip.

However, the Vila Nova club have not enjoyed the best of home results in recent meetings with Gil Vicente, having drawn their last two such encounters, while they picked up just one point across both meetings last term, including a 5-0 mauling at Barcelos in February.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press

Looking to record consecutive victories in this fixture for the first time since April 1991 and January 1992, the Roosters enter this encounter with confidence, having won both of their games in the new season while keeping clean sheets in each.

Gil Vicente kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Rio Ave before their matchday two encounter with Braga was postponed, followed by a 2-0 win over Casa Pia on their return to action last weekend, courtesy of first-half strikes from Gil Martins and Hector Hernandez.

The Roosters’ early-season form is a contrast to their run at the end of 2025-26, when they failed to win any of their final three matches to finish sixth in the standings before the departure of former boss Cesar Peixoto, who moved to English side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Appointed in June, Luis Pinto has enjoyed a great start to life in Barcelos, although his side face their first test on the road this weekend, with Gil Vicente aiming to end a six-match winless away league run (D3, L3) from the end of the previous campaign, when they picked up 20 points from a possible 51 outside their ground.

Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

D

L

L

Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:

W

W

Team News

© Imago

Last time out, Famalicao were without left-back Leny Meyer and attacker Umar Abubakar due to illness and a knock, respectively, and it remains to be seen if both players will be fully recovered before Sunday’s kickoff.

Meanwhile, Georgios Koutsias is likely to lead the line once again despite drawing a blank in his last two matches for the Vila Nova club, with the summer signing looking to build on the one goal he scored on his debut on matchday one.

Gil Vicente appeared to finish their game against Casa Pia without any fresh fitness issues, although midfielder Mohamed Bamba remains sidelined with a serious knee injury, with Walace Franca also expected to continue his recovery to full fitness.

Hernandez has now found the net in both of the Roosters’ two league matches this season and is likely to keep his place in the number nine role at the expense of Brazilian striker Carlos Eduardo, who lost his spot after the opening fixture.

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, Realpe, Van Breemen, Bondo; Van de Looi, De Amorim; Dias, Santos, Sorriso; Koutsias

Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Lucao; Esgaio, Buatu, Gilbert, Weverson; Caseres, Lausen; Fernandes, Garcia, Martins; Hernandez

We say: Famalicao 1-1 Gil Vicente

Famalicao will be eager to claim their first three points of the season, though Gil Vicente have shown strong defensive quality so far and should be able to withstand much of the pressure from the hosts.

As such, we expect this encounter to end in a low-scoring stalemate, with both sides capable of finding the net from the limited opportunities they are likely to create in what should be a closely fought clash between two regional rivals.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.