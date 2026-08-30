Fulham transfer news: Cottagers make 'approach' for Serie A winger

Fulham have reportedly approached Roma over a potential deal for winger Matias Soule.

The Cottagers have already signed two new attackers this summer, recruiting Cesar Palacios and Gonzalo Garcia from Real Madrid.

Jonah Kusi-Asare has also arrived on a permanent transfer after spending last season on loan at Craven Cottage.

However, they are yet to sign a natural winger, a position they need to strengthen after two wide options at the end of last season.

Harry Wilson joined Leeds United at the end of his contract, while Samuel Chukwueze departed upon the conclusion of his loan spell.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Fulham make Soule approach

Fulham were linked with a move for Soule earlier this summer and have seemingly not given up hope of securing the 23-year-old's signature.

According to Sky Sports News, Fulham have now made an approach for Soule, who has a contract with Roma until 2029.

The Cottagers are in talks with Roma over a deal to recruit the versatile attacker before the transfer window slams shut on Tuesday.

Fulham are expected to be active in the final stages of the market, with Alvaro Arbeloa determined to add more balance to his squad following a disappointing start to the Premier League season.

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Who is Matias Soule?

Soule is a left-footed attacker who is capable of playing on the right flank and as an attacking midfielder.

The Argentine joined Juventus from Velez Sarsfield in 2020, but he only managed to make 21 appearances for the first time.

However, he managed to impress during a loan spell with Frosinone, registering 14 goal contributions in 39 games to earn himself a move to Roma.

Soule has gone on to score 12 goals and provide 11 assists in 82 competitive appearances for the Giallorossi.

The Roma man has also represented Argentina at youth level, but he is yet to feature for the senior side despite earning a call-up in 2024.