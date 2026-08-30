Preview: Wycombe Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday - prediction, team news, lineups

Sheffield Wednesday will look continue their positive start to the new League One season on Tuesday, when they travel to face Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Sitting fourth with six points from a possible nine, Sheffield Wednesday's campaign has been strong, whereas Wycombe come into the clash fourth last in 22nd place with just two points after three fixtures.

Match preview

The hosts suffered a damaging 5-1 defeat to Stockport County on Saturday, and it was alarming that they only produced nine touches inside their opponents' penalty area.

Wycombe have in fact failed to win any of their five games this season, with the club also losing 2-1 to Stevenage in the first round of the EFL Cup on August 7 and on penalties to Reading in the EFL Trophy on August 18.

Head coach Michael Duff insisted that he was hopeful of reinforcements arriving before the closure of the transfer window on Tuesday, though it would be understandable if he feared for his future given he has overseen seven defeats, three draws and just one win in his last 11 games.

The Chairboys have netted exactly one goal in each of their five matches this term, but it should be noted that they only conceded two goals in the two league fixtures prior to being beaten by Stockport.

Wycombe have started their season at home with a defeat and a stalemate, and they also ended 2025-26 with three losses from their final five outings at Adams Park.

© Imago

The visitors were outstanding in the final third on Saturday, emerging as 7-2 victors against Bromley, a clash in which they took 29 shots, produced eight big chances and created over 4.5 xG.

Boss Henrik Pedersen will naturally be disappointed that his side conceded twice, though both of the goals Bromley scored came in the closing five minutes, with their first netted after Wednesday had already scored their seventh.

Sheffield Wednesday's start to the season has been strong, with the club winning three of their five contests and suffering two losses, while they scored 10 goals and conceded on six occasions in that period.

The Owls started their league campaign in the Championship in 2025-26 with four defeats and one stalemate, so 2026-27 should be seen positively by fans.

A win for Pedersen would be his team's second successive triumph away from home, as well as their third consecutive victory against Wycombe.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

D

D

L

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

L

D

L

D

L

Sheffield Wednesday League One form:

W

L

W

Sheffield Wednesday form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Arthur Haigh/WhiteRosePhotos/Alamy Live News

Wycombe could line up with central defenders Dan Casey and Connor Taylor, with the former a possible inclusion after coming on from the bench for Steve Cook against Stockport County.

It would not be surprising to see Aaron Morley and Josh Scowen paired together in a double pivot behind attacking midfielder Ewan Henderson.

After scoring seven goals last time out, Sheffield Wednesday will almost certainly look to use the same frontline, with striker Mason Burstow set to be flanked by Louie Barry and Jamal Lowe.

The three attackers may be supported by number 10 Callum Slattery, and the Englishman would likely play in front of Barry Bannan and Billy Mitchell, though the former is a slight doubt due to a knock.

Centre-backs Ricardo Santos and Liam Cooper were both subbed off before their side conceded against Bromley, but they both have a strong chance to be fit for Tuesday.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Grimmer, Taylor, Casey, Harvie; Morley, Scowen; Onyedinma, Henderson, Thomas; Woodrow

Sheffield Wednesday possible starting lineup:

Lumley; Valery, Santos, Cooper, James; Mitchell, Bannan; Lowe, Slattery, Barry; Burstow

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Wycombe's recent form at Adams Park has been concerning, and their record at the stadium should give the visitors hope.

Sheffield Wednesday have started the season in strong fashion, and after a confidence-boosting win against Bromley, they will believe they can claim another three points.

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