Transfer latest: Arsenal, Barcelona learn new Julian Alvarez development amid Atletico Madrid exit rumours

Julian Alvarez has returned to Atletico Madrid training amid ongoing transfer links with Barcelona and Arsenal.

Alvarez has made no secret of his desire to pursue a dream move to Atletico's domestic rivals Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have publicly stated their interest in adding Alvarez to Hansi Flick's squad before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Barcelona are willing to pay a reported €100m (£85.7m), but Atletico have maintained their stance that they have no plans to sell the Argentina international to one of their domestic rivals.

Arsenal are hoping to benefit from Atletico's reluctance to sell to Barcelona, although Alvarez is believed to have reservations about a potential return to England.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto

Alvarez returns to Atletico Madrid training

The speculation surrounding Alvarez's future recently heightened following the player's absence from team training.

Alvarez missed two days due to illness before spending two further days working on an individual programme.

As a result, the Argentina international was left out of the squad for Saturday's 3-1 victory over Sevilla in La Liga.

In a significant development, Alvarez returned to the group in Sunday's training session at the Ciudad Deportiva Atlético de Madrid.

Alvarez's return to team training reinforces Atletico's determination to keep the forward beyond Tuesday's deadline.

Julián Álvarez se reincorpora a los entrenamientos y vuelve a ejercitarse con el grupo



El argentino, varios días "indispuesto" y baja en Sevilla, sigue con su futuro en el aire a tres días del cierre del mercado.#LALIGAEASPORTS pic.twitter.com/TVDYfJRkBZ — Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) August 30, 2026

Atletico chief hopeful for Alvarez availability boost

Speaking on Saturday evening, Atletico's director of football Mateu Alemany expressed hope that Alvarez would return for the next La Liga game against Athletic Club on Saturday, September 5.

“We hope he rejoins quickly and is available for the next LaLiga match," Alemany told Movistar Plus Deportes.

Should he stay at Atletico, Alvarez faces the tough challenge of rebuilding bridges with the club's fanbase after being whistled by some sections of the support in the 2-2 draw against Villarreal last weekend.