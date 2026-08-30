Everton, Sunderland discover Jack Grealish 'priority' for late Man City exit

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish has reportedly picked Everton over Sunderland as his preferred club for a late summer move.

Grealish returned to Man City earlier this summer after spending the 2025-26 campaign on loan with David Moyes's side.

The 30-year-old scored two goals and provided six assists in 20 Premier League injuries before a foot injury ended his season in January.

Grealish returned from injury to feature in the Community Shield and Man City's first Premier League game of the season before he was omitted from the squad for Friday's 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

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Grealish picks Everton over Sunderland

The Man City man now looks set to depart before the transfer window slams shut on Tuesday, September 1.

Sunderland recently emerged as a potential suitor for the attacker, but they look set to lose out to Everton in the race for his services.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Grealish is prioritising an Everton return in the latter stages of the summer window.

The Toffees are understood to be in 'advanced discussions' with Man City over a fresh loan deal for Grealish.

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Everton set for busy end to window

In addition to pursuing a loan move for Grealish, Everton have also reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal for Richarlison.

The Brazilian striker is on course to return to a club where he scored 53 goals and provided 15 assists in 152 competitive appearances.

However, the excitement of two potential returns may be tempered by Iliman Ndiaye's impending transfer to Spurs.

Everton and Spurs have negotiated the two deals as separate transfers rather than a straight swap.