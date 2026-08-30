Preview: Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle - prediction, team news, lineups

Leicester City's search for a first League One win of the season will continue on Tuesday when they welcome Plymouth Argyle to the King Power Stadium.

The hosts have picked up just two points from their opening three fixtures, while the visitors are 12th with four points from three matches.

Match preview

Leicester City have suffered a dramatic slip down the English football pyramid in recent years, from consistently challenging for European places in the Premier League to finding themselves in League One.

After enduring back-to-back relegations from the Premier League and Championship, Leicester City came into the 2026-27 season as strong favourites to secure an immediate promotion back to the second tier.

New boss Russell Martin's side did manage to get their campaign off to a winning start, securing a 1-0 victory against Northampton Town in the EFL Cup first round, with the Foxes boasting 77% possession and taking eight shots to their opponents' four.

While Leicester City have continued to dominate possession in their subsequent four outings, the Foxes have failed to win since that EFL Cup fixture, including two draws and one loss in League One.

Leicester consequently find themselves sitting 20th in the table and only above the relegation zone on goal difference, leaving Martin already under increasing pressure.

Heading into matchday four, Martin will be desperate for his side to finally secure their first League One win, hoping to alleviate the pressure on his position while building some early momentum ahead of the busy winter schedule, with promotion still the ultimate goal for the Foxes.

Leicester City will look to draw confidence from their last meeting with Plymouth Argyle at the King Power, winning 4-0 in 2023-24, but the Foxes are winless in their last six home fixtures in a league setting.

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Plymouth, meanwhile, head into Tuesday's fixture with newfound confidence after ending their winless run with a superb 2-0 victory over Bradford City, who had won each of their opening two matches.

Plymouth narrowly missed out on a playoff place in League One last season, finishing eighth and just two points behind sixth-placed Stevenage, and Tom Cleverley will be eager to oversee an improved promotion push this term.

After an opening-day win against rivals Exeter City in the EFL Cup, Plymouth failed to win any of their next three matches, including one draw and one loss in the league.

However, Cleverley will be hoping the 2-0 win against Bradford City can serve as the foundation for an improved run of results, and they will draw further confidence from their fantastic away record last term.

Plymouth Argyle were the second-best performing side on the road in League One last term, securing 39 points from 12 wins, three draws and nine defeats, and they will be hoping they can continue that form when they visit the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City League One form:

Leicester City form (all competitions):

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

Team News

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Leicester City will remain without Ben Nelson due to a long-term injury, while Conor Chaplin and Caleb Okoli are both doubts, with the former forced off with an injury against MK Dons.

An unchanged back four of Jayden Joseph, Harry Souttar, Luke Thomas and Christian McFarlane could start, with Louis Page providing defensive cover from midfield.

Further forward, Chaplin could be replaced by Admir Bristric, with Wes Burns, Sammy Braybrooke, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Tom Watson providing support for the striker.

As for Plymouth Argyle, Michael Baidoo, Malachi Boateng and Owen Oseni are all unavailable due to injury issues.

Julio Pleguezuelo and Harvey White scored the decisive goals in Plymouth's first league win of the season last time out, and the pair should both retain their places in the team on Tuesday.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Joseph, Souttar, Thomas, McFarlane; Burns, De Cordova-Reid, Page, Braybrooke, Watson; Bristric

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Harding, Mitchell, Pleguezuelo, Hartridge; Curtis, Bakinson, White, Irow; Evans, Pepple

We say: Leicester City 1-1 Plymouth Argyle

Leicester City have made a lacklustre start to the season and will be short on confidence, while Plymouth Argyle will be boosted by securing their first win of the league campaign.

Although the Foxes boast the home advantage, the Pilgrims were superb away from home last season, and we are predicting the away side to frustrate the hosts and claim a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.