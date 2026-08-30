Tottenham transfer news: Kevin Danso talks 'reopened' after failed Sunderland bid

Sunderland have reportedly reopened talks with Tottenham Hotspur for defender Kevin Danso this summer.

It had been suggested that a switch for the 27-year-old was unlikely after Sunderland's initial attempts to lure the player to the Stadium of Light on loan were knocked back by the North London club.

Roberto De Zerbi's troops are still looking for their first Premier League points of the 2026-27 campaign after losing 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

In the North-East, Regis Le Bris's Black Cats secured their maiden top-flight victory of the season on Sunday afternoon, when a solitary effort from substitute Wilson Isidor was enough to defeat Fulham.

Danso has failed to feature in either of Spurs' Premier League matches so far this term, however, the centre-back played for 25 minutes and found the net versus Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup.

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Tottenham reopen Danso exit talks with Sunderland keen

According to BBC Sport, Tottenham have changed their stance regarding the North London future of Danso, who has made 38 appearances since permanently joining during the summer of 2025.

The report claims that Spurs have reopened talks with interested party Sunderland over a deal for the 27-year-old, with the Black Cats supposedly keen on signing the talent on a permanent contract.

It is understood that agreeing personal terms with Danso would not be an issue for Le Bris's side, with the Austrian clearly keen to secure guaranteed Premier League ahead of the window shutting.

The exit of the Austria international would leave Spurs light at the back, so head coach De Zebri is demanding a replacement - ideally a defender with experience of performing to a high level in England's top flight.

Due to Sunderland's pursuit of Danso, the former Lens defender may not be with the Lilywhites when they travel to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League next Saturday afternoon.

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Tottenham's centre-back options

Tottenham's centre-back area has seen massive change over the summer, with a raft of incomings and outgoings altering the players at the disposal of highly-rated head coach De Zerbi.

Spurs have swooped for Premier League experience in the heart of their backline, with Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke moving to North London from Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

There has also been a high-profile outgoing from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, though, with 2022 World Cup winner Cristian Romero securing his dream move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.