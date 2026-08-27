Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United - prediction, team news, lineups

Fresh from securing their places in the EFL Cup third round in midweek, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United face off in North London for gameweek two of the 2026-27 Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Magpies have won their last two top-flight trips to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by a 2-1 scoreline, including their latest triumph in February of last season.

Match preview

Roberto De Zerbi’s expensively-built Tottenham Hotspur could not have made a poorer start to their Premier League campaign, with four new signings starting in a deserved 3-0 defeat at Brentford. However, any early-season anxieties were swiftly alleviated following an emphatic 5-1 EFL Cup win at home to Charlton on Wednesday.

New £85m signing Savio announced himself to the North London crowd with a goal and an assist as a second-half substitute, while Mikey Moore, Dominic Solanke, Kevin Danso and Ben Davies were also on the scoresheet to help Spurs set up a tricky third-round tie at Liverpool next month.

Attention now shifts back to the top flight as Spurs seek to avoid losing their opening two Premier League games since the 2011-12 campaign, while the Lilywhites last failed to score in their first two matches in the inaugural 1992-93 season.

De Zerbi will be confident that returning to familiar surroundings can spark an immediate resurgence, as Tottenham have won their opening home league matches in each of the last five seasons by an aggregate score of 14-1. Only once previously have Spurs enjoyed a longer run, winning their home opener 11 times in a row between 1923-24 and 1933-34.

However, Spurs have struggled to grind out positive results against Saturday’s opponents Newcastle in recent years, losing six of their last eight Premier League meetings (W1 D1) and failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 14 against the Magpies.

© Imago / Sports Press Phot

After being denied an opening-weekend Premier League win by Liverpool, conceding a 99th-minute penalty to draw 2-2, Newcastle survived a scare against Championship outfit West Brom to advance from the EFL Cup second round with a 3-2 victory at St James’ Park on Wednesday.

The Tyneside faithful were given an immediate boost prior to kickoff when Nico Gonzalez was unveiled as a new £50m signing, and the feel-good factor quickly translated to the pitch when fellow new recruit Bazoumana Toure scored his first goal for the club. His replacement at half time, Harvey Barnes, then netted two second-half strikes to seal the win and set up an enticing third-round clash with Millwall.

New head coach Matthias Jaissle has been “really pleased with the energy” generated by the Newcastle fans and has vowed to “entertain” them with positive performances from his youthful team this term, after a disappointing 12th-placed finish in Eddie Howe’s final year at the club last season.

Since the start of 2025-26, Newcastle have dropped more points from winning positions than any other Premier League team (29), while they head into their first away match of this term on Saturday having won just four of their last 22 top-flight games on the road (D6 L12).

However, the Magpies can take comfort from the fact that they have won more Premier League away matches against Tottenham than at any other opponent (13), securing victories in three of their last four visits to the white side of North London (L1).

Tottenham Hotspur Premier League form:

L

Tottenham Hotspur form (all competitions):

L

W

Newcastle United Premier League form:

D

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Tottenham will be without Xavi Simons, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odebert (all knee) Mohammed Kudus (thigh) and James Maddison (shoulder) due to injury, while Pape Sarr (thigh) is still a doubt.

However, De Zerbi could hand new signing Omar Marmoush his debut following confirmation of his transfer from Man City on Thursday, while Savio could be rewarded with his first start on the right flank after impressing in midweek.

Sandro Tonali became a club-record £100m signing for Spurs earlier this summer and he is expected to start in midfield against his former club Newcastle, potentially alongside Mateus Fernandes and Conor Gallagher.

New club captain Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro both featured as substitutes in midweek and could be ready to start in defence on Saturday. The former could replace Marco Senesi and partner Dutch compatriot Jan Paul van Hecke at centre-back, while the latter may displace Archie Gray at right-back.

As for Newcastle, Dan Burn remains out with ankle ligament damage, while Joelinton (groin) and Tino Livramento (calf) are also unavailable for selection.

However, new signing Gonzalez could be handed his full debut in midfield, which would likely see either Lewis Miley or fellow summer addition Sean Steur drop out of the starting lineup.

After scoring the opener in the draw with Liverpool, Anthony Elanga has already scored more goals (one from two shots) this term than he managed in the whole of last season (zero from 17 shots). The electric winger is likely to start again on the right, while Barnes and Toure battle for a place on the opposite flank.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali, Gallagher; Savio, Richarlison, Tel

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Gonzalez, Miley; Elanga, Wissa, Barnes; Osula

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Newcastle United

Taking into account that all 62 previous PL encounters between Spurs and Newcastle have produced at least one goal - making it the most-played fixture in the division’s history never to finish goalless - we expect an entertaining spectacle with plenty of goalmouth action at both ends.

However, with both teams possessing dynamic attacking units but still searching for complete defensive stability under their respective new managers, a thrilling and high-scoring stalemate looks to be on the cards, with the spoils ultimately shared in North London.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.