Team News: Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano: Injury, suspension list and predicted XIs ahead of La Liga clash

Defending champions Barcelona host Rayo Vallecano at the Spotify Camp Nou on Monday evening looking to maintain their perfect start to the 2026-27 La Liga season.

The hosts have won both of their opening fixtures without conceding a goal, while the visitors arrive still searching for their first victory of the campaign.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides ahead of Monday’s clash.

BARCELONA

Out: Frenkie de Jong (knee), Roony Bardghji (knee)

Doubtful: Gavi (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Garcia; Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha; Gordon

RAYO VALLECANO

Out: Augusto Batalla (leg), Luiz Felipe (hamstring)

Doubtful: Isi Palazon (muscle), Marash Kumbulla (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Cardenas; Vertrouwd, Fernandez, Lejeune, Ratiu; Lopez, Diaz, Valentin; Perez, Camello, De Frutos