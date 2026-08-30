Preview: Remo vs Coritiba - prediction, team news, lineups

Remo and Coritiba meet on Monday, August 31, 2026, at the Mangueirao in Belem, in the concluding fixture of matchday 25 of the Brazilian Championship, with the predictions for this contest hinging on Leao's need to respond in their fight against relegation and on Coxa's more comfortable campaign, with the visitors currently sitting in eighth position.

Remo return to Belem after two away fixtures and will have home support behind them in a match that is important for their recovery in the competition, while Coritiba arrive off the back of a 2-1 win over Corinthians and are looking to maintain their positive run to stay close to the top half of the table.

Match preview

Remo are going through a spell of instability heading into matchday 25 of the Brazilian Championship, with the Para side sitting in 18th position on 23 points from 24 games after recording five wins, eight draws and 11 defeats.

In their last four matches, Leao Azul have picked up one win, two draws and one defeat, with that recent run including a difficult trip to Internacional and a 2-1 defeat away to Fluminense at the Maracana, while the side now return to Belem having played their last two matches away from home.

The Mangueirao regularly attracts crowds in excess of 40,000, making home support a significant factor for Remo, who under Leo Conde look to play with intensity and a high press to exploit space left by the opposition, with the backing of the home crowd taking on extra significance given the side's need to pick up points at the venue.

In attack, players such as Alef Manga, Gabriel Taliari and Yago Pikachu account for much of the team's attacking output, while Leo Conde took over after the departure of Juan Carlos Osorio with the task of stabilising the side in the lower half of the table, increasing the urgency for positive results at home and the emotional pressure on the Para squad.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Coritiba, on the other hand, find themselves in a more comfortable position in the table, with Coxa sitting in eighth place on 34 points from the competition and their campaign under Fernando Seabra keeping them well clear of the relegation zone.

In their last four matches, the Parana side picked up two wins, one draw and one defeat while scoring five goals, although their defence has alternated between strong displays and occasional lapses throughout the second half of the season, with the positive spell raising hopes of a return to continental competition for the first time since 2016, when they played in the Copa Sudamericana.

The mood at the Couto Pereira is one of confidence following the 2-1 win over Corinthians in the previous round, with Fernando Seabra expected to maintain the attacking approach that has characterised Coxa's recent form, while the pressure is less about an immediate result and more about maintaining the consistency built up over the course of the year.

Remo and Coritiba arrive at the match with contrasting objectives in the competition, as Leão Azul need a response to move out of the relegation zone while Coxa are looking to maintain their consistency and edge closer to the positions that could lead to continental football.

Remo Brasileiro form:

Remo form (all competitions):

Coritiba Brasileiro form:

Coritiba form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Remo could be without an important attacking option, with Jaja a doubt for the match as Leao's top scorer in the Brazilian Championship with seven goals looks to recover from an ankle problem in time to feature at the Mangueirao, while Galeano and Alef Manga stand out as the most likely options to replace him should he be unavailable.

Meanwhile, Leao will have three confirmed absentees for the match against Coritiba, with Edson Fernando ruled out with a groin injury, Joao Lucas recovering from a meniscus problem and Mayk carrying a thigh injury.

Coritiba will be without Thiago Santos, who is suspended after picking up a third yellow card against Corinthians, with Vitor Tissi the main option to fill his place, while Richard, signed this week, will not be included in the squad as he has yet to be officially registered.

Goalkeeper Pedro Rangel has returned to training and could travel to Belem, while Lucas Ronier, Tinga and Brian Ocampo are all injured and will miss out, and head coach Fernando Seabra and assistant Vinicius Rovaris are both suspended, leaving Álvaro Martins in caretaker charge for the trip to face Remo.

Remo possible starting lineup:

Marcelo Rangel; Marcelinho, Marllon, Tchamba, Marlon; Ze Welison, Ze Ricardo, Vitor Bueno; Yago Pikachu, Jaja (Alef Manga), Taliari

Coritiba possible starting lineup:

Pedro Morisco; JP Chermont, Tiago Coser, Jacy, Bruno Melo; Vitor Tissi, Sebastian Gomez, Josue; Lavega, Breno Lopes, Pedro Rocha

We say: Remo 0-1 Coritiba

Coritiba arrive in the better league position and go into the match on a three-game unbeaten run, having also beaten Corinthians 2-1 in the previous round as they look to maintain their consistency.

Remo, on the other hand, sit in 18th position and need points to kick-start a response in the competition, but given the balance of form between the two sides, a narrow win for Coritiba looks the likeliest outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.