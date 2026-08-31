Chelsea transfer news LIVE: £38.5m Lamine Camara agreement, Marc Guiu exit, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Chelsea transfer news blog on Monday, August 31!

Xabi Alonso's men are revelling in an entertaining 4-3 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, albeit one that exposed defensive flaws needing to be addressed before Tuesday's deadline.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Chelsea done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Chelsea transfer headlines

Chelsea transfer news today: What's happening on August 31?

Chelsea are understood to have agreed a fee of around £38.5m with Monaco for midfielder Lamine Camara, viewed as the club's answer to a possible Enzo Fernandez departure.

Fernandez continues to be strongly linked with a move to Manchester City, and reports suggest Camara's arrival would only be finalised once that exit is confirmed.

Camara is regarded as a ball-winning presence rather than a natural playmaker, meaning Alonso may need to find different solutions to build attacks from deep.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are believed to be closing in on selling striker Marc Guiu to RB Leipzig for a fee in the region of £17.1m, representing a significant profit on the player.

Guiu has managed just 29 senior appearances since joining from Barcelona in 2024, with Leipzig understood to have won the race for his signature ahead of Napoli.

Winger Jamie Gittens will not be leaving Stamford Bridge this summer, according to reports, with Chelsea rejecting interest from Roma despite the player reportedly pushing for a move.

Alonso is said to view Gittens as part of his squad going forward, even if regular starts may prove difficult given the competition for places in Chelsea's forward line.

Alonso insisted the club remain "quite close to the plan" for the summer rebuild, with further incomings and outgoings still expected before Tuesday's deadline.

With Camara, Guiu and Gittens all part of a busy 48 hours in west London, reports suggest Chelsea's business is far from finished as the window enters its final stretch.