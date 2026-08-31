Tottenham transfer news LIVE: Iliman Ndiaye hijack threat, Souza to Porto, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer news blog on Monday, August 31!

The Lilywhites are busy dissecting their 2-0 loss to Newcastle United on Sunday, which exposed the need for further reinforcements before Tuesday's 11pm deadline strikes.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Tottenham done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Tottenham transfer headlines

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on August 31?

Tottenham have reportedly agreed a deal in principle to sign Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye, with Richarlison set to move in the opposite direction as part of a separate arrangement rather than a straight swap.

Ndiaye is understood to have interest from Arsenal too, with the Gunners reportedly making late contact over his situation despite Tottenham's agreement already being in place, thereby presenting a late hijack threat.

However, should all go through as planned, Richarlison will return to a club where he scored 53 goals in his first spell, having been one of three players, alongside Kevin Danso and Pape Sarr, who manager Roberto De Zerbi confirmed have asked to leave.

Sarr is understood to have reached personal terms with Juventus over a proposed loan move, with the two clubs still negotiating the structure of a permanent obligation.

Danso's proposed exit to Sunderland, meanwhile, is back on after Spurs reopened talks having initially rejected the Black Cats' opening offer.

Sunderland are believed to be pushing for a permanent deal for the Austrian, who has featured in the EFL Cup but not yet in the Premier League this season.

Elsewhere, Tottenham defender Souza is about to complete a season-long loan move to Porto, with Spurs continuing to cover his wages until his scheduled return next June.