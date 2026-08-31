Arsenal transfer news: Barcelona 'target' Gunners forward after Julian Alvarez pursuit collapses

On the eve of the transfer window closing, the Julian Alvarez saga has finally come to an end. At least, for Barcelona. With Atletico Madrid refusing to negotiate, Barcelona have instead moved forward with a deal for a different forward to solve Hansi Flick's problem in attack: Gabriel Jesus.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are in advanced talks with Arsenal over the Brazilian, who is under contract until June 2027 and is currently out of Mikel Arteta's plans for the season.

With Robert Lewandowski (Chicago Fire) and Ferran Torres (PSG) both having left the club, Jesus would fill the gap left in the squad.

Since May, Barcelona's main target in the market had been Alvarez, who had publicly stated that "the best thing for everyone" would be for him to leave the Metropolitano.

However, Atletico Madrid always made clear they would not accept any offer from their rivals, who would have needed to pay the £429.2 million (€500m) release clause to sign the number 19.

With Atletico Madrid's unyielding stance, Barcelona began considering alternatives to Julian Alvarez in order to meet the German manager's requirements.

Several names were speculated, but none of the negotiations progressed significantly. In the case of the Gunners' number 9, the transfer is expected to be completed for a fixed fee of £8.6 million, plus add-ons. The contract will run for two seasons, with the option of an additional year.

Gabriel Jesus wants to swap Arsenal for Barcelona

© Iconsport / Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images

Gabriel Jesus has been given permission by the English club's hierarchy to travel to Spain on Monday to undergo a medical and, provided he passes, sign permanently for the Catalan club.

Before Barcelona, the 29-year-old had also been a target for Napoli, but no agreement was reached with Arsenal, who also received interest from Everton and Ipswich Town.

Barcelona made contact with the Gunners to understand the Brazilian's physical condition, having suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in January 2025 and only returning to action in December of the same year.

Arsenal have confirmed that Jesus is fully recovered, meaning he could become an important figure for Barcelona throughout 2026-27.

Behind Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres in the Spanish manager's pecking order, the number 9 made 27 appearances last season, only eight of them as a starter, scoring six goals and providing one assist.

Jesus has dreamed of playing for Barcelona

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Gabriel Jesus did feature in four pre-season friendlies for the Gunners, but was given permission to find a new club amid the possibility of signing a pre-contract agreement in January 2027.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the forward has dreamed of wearing the Blaugrana colours since his time at Palmeiras, where he stayed until 2016 before being sold to Manchester City, and has been working hard to make the move happen.

The Brazilian, known for pressing high and attacking in behind opposing defences, fits the profile Flick is looking for.

In recent matches, Barcelona have used Raphinha as a central attacker, a role in which his performances have been widely praised by the manager. With Jesus, however, the German gains a natural alternative for the position.

His arrival at Camp Nou does not mean the Blaugrana are giving up on the 26-year-old Argentinian, but rather postponing further attempts to future transfer windows.