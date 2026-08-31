Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Julian Alvarez developments, Iliman Ndiaye interest, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Arsenal transfer news blog on Monday, August 31!

Mikel Arteta's Premier League champions have tonight's clash with Aston Villa on their minds, but there are now fewer than 48 hours remaining for the transfer team to make a much-anticipated attacking addition.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Arsenal done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Arsenal transfer headlines

Arsenal transfer news today: What's happening on August 31?

Julian Alvarez has returned to full Atletico Madrid training after a short absence, a development read as a blow to Arsenal's hopes of prising him away before Tuesday's deadline.

Barcelona are understood to have offered around £85.7m for the forward, though Atletico have flatly ruled out selling to their fiercest domestic rivals.

That stance is believed to leave Arsenal as Alvarez's only realistic route out of the Spanish capital, even though the Argentine has shown little enthusiasm so far for a return to England.

Atletico's director of football said he hopes the striker will be "available for the next La Liga match" against Athletic Bilbao, a comment that suggests the club expect him to stay regardless of outside interest.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are reportedly considering a late twist in the transfer market by making contact over Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye, despite Tottenham Hotspur already having an agreement in place to sign him.

Any move to hijack that deal is understood to be exploratory rather than concrete, with Ndiaye's switch to north London believed to be well advanced.

Arsenal remain without a direct like-for-like replacement for Gabriel Martinelli, whose exit to Al-Hilal is expected to be finalised before the window shuts.

The Brazil international has agreed terms on a four-year deal and will become Arsenal's record sale at just under £60m, about £50m more than what Barcelona will pay for Gabriel Jesus.

Sticking with the theme of attacking exits, Fabio Vieira's permanent switch to Hamburg is finally in the works and should be completed imminently.