Preview: Udinese vs Venezia - prediction, team news, lineups

After making a fast start to the new season, Udinese will aim to maintain their unbeaten streak when they host Venezia in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

Both sides edged through the first round, but the Bianconeri have since excelled in Serie A while the Lagunari remain pointless.

Match preview

Yet to lift the Coppa Italia, Udinese's last deep run was their journey to the 2014 semi-finals, and they are aiming to go further this season.

Kosta Runjaic led them to 10th place in Serie A last term, continuing some steady improvement under his management, and a challenge for silverware is not out of the question.

Starting their journey in round one, the Friuli club eliminated Serie B side Padova, with a first-half strike by Keinan Davis separating the sides.

That set up Wednesday's home tie against regional rivals Venezia, and a potential clash with Atalanta in the last 16.

The Fruilani are in fine form, having held big-spending Como to a draw in their opening league fixture, before beating Monza 3-2 last time out.

© Iconsport / Iconsport

Since they ended a near two-decade absence from Serie A in 2021 - before being relegated and promoted twice more - Venezia trail 3-1 on the head-to-head record against Udinese.

Both trips to Udine have resulted in defeat - each time with three goals conceded - so they will try to end that trend in the Coppa Italia.

However, after starting the current campaign with a 3-2 cup win over Modena, which was only secured by two late goals at Stadio Penzo, the Lagunari have since taken no points from a possible six in Serie A.

Returning to Italy's top tier for a third time in six years, last term's Serie B champions were beaten at home by Lecce on the opening matchday.

Then, at the weekend, they bravely held out for nearly 70 minutes before losing to AC Milan at San Siro, leaving Giovanni Stroppa's side awaiting their first league point or goal.

Udinese Coppa Italia form:

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Udinese form (all competitions):

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D

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Venezia Coppa Italia form:

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Venezia form (all competitions):

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L

Team News

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Once again, Udinese will be missing Nicolo Zaniolo and Matteo Palma, who recently joined Alessandro Zanoli and Giorgi Chakvetadze on the sidelines.

In better news for Runjaic, Christian Kabasele is back from a ban, and even without Zaniolo the hosts still have competition for places up front.

Idrissa Gueye started against Como, while last term's top scorer Davis got the nod against Padova and Monza; Vakoun Bayo is also in contention.

Meanwhile, Venezia's preferred front two of John Yeboah and Akor Adams both scored in the first round win over Modena, but they have yet to hit the target in Serie A.

Stroppa is set to rotate ahead of Sunday's league clash with likely relegation rivals Frosinone, so some of his main men may be rested.

The visitors are still without injured pair Marin Sverko and Andrea Adorante, while wing-back Thierry Correia and central defender Matias Moreno are both doubts.

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Abankwah, Kabasele, Bertola; Vojvoda, Karlstrom, Zarraga, Arizala; Ekkelenkamp, Gomez; Gueye

Venezia possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Schingtienne, Bella-Kotchap, Halhal; Sagrado, Sohm, Busio, Helgason, Haps; Yeboah, Rrahmani

We say: Udinese 2-0 Venezia

Both current form and home advantage will be on Udinese's side, while Venezia are more focused on what will probably be a long survival fight in Serie A.

So, the hosts can even afford to rotate and still reach the last 16, where a tough tie against Atalanta awaits.

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