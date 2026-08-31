Liverpool transfer news: Star player “wants to stay” amid Man City rumours

The father of Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has confirmed that his son wishes to remain at Anfield, playing down rumours that he could leave before Tuesday’s deadline.

Earlier this summer, Mac Allister was linked with a transfer to Real Madrid, who have already signed Ibrahima Konate, but the Spanish giants decided to prioritise other targets.

Manchester City have since been credited with an interest in the 27-year-old, who has allegedly been identified as a potential alternative to top target Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.

Mac Allister has two years remaining on his contract at Liverpool and the Reds are keen to keep hold of the Argentina international.

Crucially, Mac Allister himself also has the desire to remain on Merseyside, even though talks over a contract extension are yet to take place.

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Mac Allister has desire to remain at Liverpool

Speaking to Winwin, Mac Allister’s father and agent, Carlos, said: “Alexis is not thinking about leaving Liverpool. He wants to stay at the club.

“Liverpool have not started talks to renew Alexis’ contract, but the player’s desire is to continue at the club.”

This comes after The Athletic football correspondent David Ornstein recently revealed that Mac Allister is “very likely” to stay at Liverpool beyond the 11pm deadline on September 1.

"There have been some rumours about Alexis Mac Allister leaving potentially to Manchester City. I’m told it’s very likely that he will now stay,” Ornstein told NBC.

“I don’t see a great deal of other business going on in what Liverpool will hope to be a good squad for Andoni Iraola going forward."

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Mac Allister set to stay, Gakpo set to leave Liverpool

Mac Allister joined Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion for an initial £35m in 2023, and he has since established himself as a first-team regular in midfield.

He has made a total of 152 appearances across all competitions, scoring 19 goals and providing 20 assists, while he has also won the Premier League title and EFL Cup with the Reds.

Mac Allister endured a below-par 2025-26 campaign with Liverpool, but he still chipped in with five goals and seven assists in 55 games, and is hoping to continue to play regularly under new head coach Iraola.

While a move to Man City does not look on the cards for Mac Allister, it appears that Cody Gakpo is edging closer to swapping Anfield for the Etihad Stadium as talks have reached an advanced stage over a proposed £85m transfer for the attacker.