Ollie Watkins admits Aston Villa surprise after completing £51m Al-Hilal transfer

Ollie Watkins has admitted that he never imagined or intended his Aston Villa career to "end this way" after finalising his £51m transfer to Al-Hilal.

The 30-year-old striker has officially swapped Villa Park for the Saudi Pro League after passing his medical and signing a three-year contract.

His move brings an end to his memorable six-year stay at Aston Villa, where he scored a total of 108 goals and registered 47 assists in 278 games across all competitions.

Watkins is Villa's all-time record goalscorer in the Premier League with 91 goals, netting 16 of those scored in 37 matches last season to help the club finish fourth in the table.

"واتكينز" بالرقم 11 ? pic.twitter.com/PPz3rl2x3Z — نادي الهلال السعودي (@Alhilal_FC) August 30, 2026

The England international helped Villa win the 2025-26 Europa League and end their 44-year wait for European silverware, while his final game for the club was May’s 2-1 top-flight win at Man City in which he scored twice in Pep Guardiola’s farewell match at the Etihad Stadium.

Watkins has departed Villa on somewhat sour terms after making himself unavailable for Villa's Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend - a game the Lions lost 4-0 at the Amex Stadium.

Manager Unai Emery has since revealed that Watkins apologised for his actions before bidding an emotional farewell behind the scenes and completing his move to the Middle East.

Watkins has since taken to social media to thank Villa’s supporters and everyone associated with the club having now departed “with a heavy heart”.

Watkins: “I close this chapter with a heavy heart”

"Firstly, I would like to say, never did I intend, nor did I imagine, my time at Aston Villa would end this way," Watkins posted in a video on social media.

"With that being said, I am eternally grateful for the last six years. Not only has it shaped me as a player, but as a person.

"We've been through so many ups and downs in my six seasons here, but one thing that has never changed is that I have given everything for this club."

"From my first goals in the 7-2 win over Liverpool to getting the club back into Europe, the Champions League nights at Villa Park to that unforgettable night in Istanbul and becoming Villa's record Premier League goalscorer. It is an achievement that I never thought would be possible when I signed for the club.

"I want to thank everyone who has contributed to my time here, Dean Smith, Steven Gerrard and especially Unai Emery for always believing in me.

"My two children were born here, and to see them walk on to the pitch and see you fans sing my name in front of them and my family is something that will always stay with me forever. Birmingham will always be home, and so will Villa."

Watkins added: “It’s time for a new chapter that I’m excited about. However, I close this chapter with a heavy heart. Villa will always mean so much to me. Thank you guys, from the bottom of my heart.”

Exeter “expect to receive payment” after Watkins transfer

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Meanwhile, League Two side Exeter City have released a statement saying that they “expect to receive payment” following Watkins's switch to Al-Hilal.

The striker was part of the club’s academy from the age of 11 in 2007 and made his first team debut in 2014, before scoring 26 goals in 78 appearances.

Watkins was then sold to Brentford for a reported £1.8m in 2017 before joining Villa three years later for a fee totalling to £33m.

Exeter say that “Under FIFA's solidarity payment mechanism, a proportion of any transfer fee is distributed to clubs involved in training and developing a player between the ages of 12 and 23.

"We are awaiting further details regarding the payment," their statement adds. "We do not know how long this process will take to conclude, but we do not anticipate receiving any sum before the end of the current transfer window. Subject to the terms agreed, it is also possible that payments will be in instalments over a number of years.”

Watkins is now ready to represent his first club abroad and could soon be joined at Al-Hilal by Gabriel Martinelli, who is close to completing a £55.7m transfer from Arsenal.