Chelsea transfer news: £40m player to 'undergo medical today' ahead of joining Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are reportedly on the verge of signing teenage defender Honest Ahanor from Chelsea.

The Blues are yet to officially announce the arrival of Ahanor, but a deal worth £40m is said to have been agreed with Serie A side Atalanta BC.

The 18-year-old was granted permission to undergo a medical in London over the weekend, while personal terms have already been agreed with Chelsea.

However, Ahanor looks set to begin life in England at a different London club, as journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Crystal Palace have agreed to take the defender on loan.

Romano adds that Ahanor has already completed his Chelsea medical and all the necessary documents have been signed for the youngster to officially join the Blues in 2027.

While Ahanor is said to already be under Chelsea’s control, he will formally joins Palace on loan from Atalanta before making his permanent switch to Xabi Alonso's side next summer.

Ahanor is scheduled to undergo his Palace medical today (Monday) and should finalise his loan move before the 11pm deadline on Tuesday.

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Ahanor set to join Disasi at Crystal Palace before deadline

The two-cap Italy international is set to become the second Chelsea defender to join Palace on loan after Axel Disasi, who made his debut for the Eagles in a 4-1 Premier League defeat at home to Man City last Friday.

Ahanor only joined Atalanta from Genoa last summer for a fee in the region of £17.1m, but he quickly made his presence felt during an impressive 2025-26 season.

Comfortable operating as a centre-back or left-back, Ahanor made 28 appearances for Atalanta in Serie A, while he also featured nine times in the Champions League.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Real Madrid were two clubs that had been credited with an interest in Ahanor earlier this summer, but it appears that Chelsea have won the race for the two-cap Italy international.

The Blues hope that Ahanor can enhance his development during the 2026-27 season at Palace, who now have Pierre Sage at the helm and will juggle their domestic duties with the Europa League.

Ahanor could be in a position to make his Palace debut on Saturday when the Eagles face Chelsea’s West London rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League.