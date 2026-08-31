Transfer news and rumours: Joshua Zirkzee to Juventus, Beto to Fiorentina, Robinio Vaz to Hull

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has reportedly turned down a transfer to Serie A side Fiorentina.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Fiorentina submitted a €5m (£4.3m) loan offer that included a €30m (£25.7m) buy option clause to the Red Devils on Wednesday, but Zirkzee has no interest in joining La Viola.

Fiorentina have since reached an agreement with Everton to sign Beto on a permanent deal for €17m (£14.6m), with the 28-year-old travelling to Florence to undergo a medical.

A move back to Serie A for Zirkzee, formerly of Bologna, remains on the cards, though, as Sky Sports News reports that the Dutchman is Juventus’ first-choice striker target should Jonathan David leave the club.

David is currently in talks with Atletico Madrid over a proposed loan move to the La Liga club, and should an agreement be reached, Juve are likely to step up their pursuit of Zirkzee before the deadline.

Zirkzee, who has fallen down the pecking order at Man United under head coach Michael Carrick, was an unused substitute in their 5-2 Premier League win over Ipswich at Old Trafford on Sunday.

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Hull agree to sign Robinio Vaz on loan from Roma

Meanwhile, Hull City have reportedly agreed a deal with Roma to sign teenage striker Robinio Vaz.

Fabrizio Romano claims that a verbal agreement is in place between both clubs, and the 19-year-old has also given the green light to move to the MKM Stadium.

Hull are set to pay a €2m (£1.7m) loan fee for Vaz and the deal includes a €30m (£25.7m) buy option clause that can be triggered next summer.

The Tigers have been busy in the transfer market since securing promotion to the Premier League, with Vaz set to become their 13th signing of the summer.

Vaz only joined Roma from Marseille in January, having previously scored four goals in 14 Ligue 1 appearances during the first half of the 2025-26 campaign.

The France Under-20 international featured 12 times as a substitute for Roma in Serie A, scoring just one goal.

Brighton beat Liverpool, Leeds to Orozco signing

We are pleased to confirm the signing of Matias Orozco from Deportivo Cali on a five-year contract for undisclosed terms. ? — Brighton & Hove Albion (@BHAFC) August 30, 2026

Staying in the Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the signing of Matias Orozco from Deportivo Cali, subject to the completion of the usual regulatory processes.

The 18-year-old midfielder from Colombia has penned a five-year contract and has joined the Seagulls for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £5m.

“We have identified Matias as an exciting young talent who we're really pleased to bring to the club,” sporting director Mike Cave told Brighton’s official website.

“He has already got good experience in Colombia and we will now place him with a club on loan for the 2026-27 season so he can continue his development.

“We're looking forward to working with him and to helping him reach his potential.”

Orozco had previously been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Leeds United and Brentford, but Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton have won the race for his signature.

The youngster made 24 appearances for Deportivo Cali in the Colombian top flight after breaking into the senior side as a 16-year-old, while he has also earned two caps for Colombia’s Under-20s and is captain of the team.