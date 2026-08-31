Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'ready to hijack' Tottenham move for Everton attacker

Arsenal are reportedly considering a late move to hijack Tottenham's deal for Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Despite signing Christos Tzolis, the Gunners have continued to look for further attacking reinforcements and have been linked with moves for Julian Alvarez and Vinicius Junior this summer.

Ndiaye joined Everton from Marseille in the summer of 2024 and has since made 74 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals.

Manchester City have also reportedly shown interest in the Senegal international, with Everton open to a deal that could see Jack Grealish move to Goodison Park in the opposite direction.

Tottenham are currently thought to be leading the race, with Spurs working to finalise an agreement and give Ndiaye the green light to undergo his medical.

Arsenal look to hijack deal for Iliman Ndiaye?

© Imago / Sportimage

According to Senegalese outlet Taggat (via The Sun), Arsenal have entered the picture and could now throw a spanner in the works.

The report claims that the Gunners have contacted Ndiaye's camp to gain a better understanding of his situation and could attempt to lure him to the Emirates before the transfer window closes.

Arsenal are looking to create room for further additions, with Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli reportedly heading for the exit, with Barcelona and Al-Hilal respectively interested in the two Brazilians.

A move for Ndiaye would give Mikel Arteta another versatile attacking option, with the 25-year-old capable of operating on the right wing, playing on the left or featuring centrally as a number 10.

Tottenham could be very busy in the final hours of the window

© Iconsport / SPI/Cody Froggatt

Despite spending heavily on a number of new arrivals, Roberto De Zerbi still appears to believe that his Tottenham squad lacks the depth required to produce consistent results.

Spurs have already strengthened their attack with the additions of Savinho and Omar Marmoush, but De Zerbi is reportedly still keen to add another quality attacker before the deadline.

Ndiaye's versatility would make him an attractive option, particularly given his ability to operate in several positions across the frontline.

Tottenham have also been heavily linked with Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo, who is valued at around £85m, although the Dutchman could potentially move to Manchester City instead.

With Arsenal now seemingly showing late interest, Tottenham may have to move quickly if they are to complete their deal for Ndiaye before the deadline.