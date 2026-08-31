Cameroon 'eye' English prodigy Brian Madjo as Samuel Eto'o travels to England

English prodigy Brian Madjo, aged 17, would reportedly not close the door on Cameroon. Samuel Eto'o is in London. Coincidence or secret meeting?

Cameroon could try their luck in a promising case. Brian Madjo, a 17-year-old forward who has featured for England's youth sides, would reportedly be open to the idea of representing the Indomitable Lions, according to the outlet Allez les Lions.

Meanwhile, the presence of Samuel Eto'o in England is drawing attention. No meeting with the Aston Villa forward has been confirmed, however.

Brian Madjo, a talent split between three national teams

© Imago / Cesare Purini / Insidefoto

Brian Madjo's situation is rather unusual. Before joining England's youth ranks, he had already represented Luxembourg at senior level.

His international path is therefore split between three countries, with Cameroon now waiting in the wings. His youth appearances do not necessarily rule out a switch to another nation, but time could weigh on his decision.

England have a considerable pool of talent and can offer him a highly competitive environment. However, the route to the first team looks set to be crowded.

Cameroon could offer him a quicker path to senior football and a place in a long-term project. The Cameroonian federation has indeed already succeeded in attracting several young players who came through England's ranks, such as Jayden Ngwashi, William Gueke and Douka Nkoto.

Madjo, who impressed and found the net during the UEFA Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain, has no obligation to rush his decision and can monitor how his career develops before making his choice.

An Eto'o trip that comes at the perfect time

© Imago / Matrix Images

It is against this backdrop that Samuel Eto'o's trip to England is fuelling speculation.

The president of the Cameroonian Football Federation carries an aura capable of influencing the former Metz forward and those around him. Naturally, caution remains necessary, and the official's presence does not necessarily mean that a meeting has been arranged.

The Cameroonian federation will above all need to turn this interest into a genuine sporting project. Simply highlighting the player's Cameroonian roots will not be enough: Madjo will want to know what role could be reserved for him and what steps are planned for his development.

He has already shown with Luxembourg that merely dangling the prospect of senior involvement is not enough to convince him.

England still hold an advantage, having already integrated him into their youth sides. However, as long as the prodigy has not made his final decision over his senior international future, Eto'o and Cameroon can still put forward their case.