Preview: Dundee vs St Johnstone - prediction, team news, lineups

Dundee welcome St Johnstone to Dens Park on Wednesday night in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts have picked up six points from their opening four fixtures, while the visitors have three points from three league games.

Match preview

Dundee have experienced a mixed start to the 2026-27 season, winning five, losing three and drawing one - losing on penalties - of their nine matches across all competitions.

The Dark Blue started the campaign by scraping through Group D of the Scottish League Cup in second place with 10 points, from three wins and one draw - defeated on penalties.

Steven Pressley's side have since recorded two wins and two defeats in the Scottish Premiership, including beating rivals Dundee United 2-0, as well as losing 3-0 to Aberdeen in the League Cup second round.

Now looking to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Hibernian last time out and secure their third win in the league, Dundee welcome newly-promoted St Johnstone to Dens Park.

© Imago

St Johnstone managed to secure an immediate promotion back to the top-flight after their relegation in 2024-25, lifting the Championship title with 77 points from 36 games.

After starting the 2026-27 term by disappointingly crashing out of the Scottish League Cup in the group stage, Simo Valakari's side got their league campaign off to a thrilling start.

St Johnstone recorded a fantastic 4-3 victory against Kilmarnock in their opening game, but they have failed to build on that result in the subsequent two matches, losing to St Mirren and Hearts.

Valakari will be looking for his side to end that losing streak when they take on potential relegation rivals Dundee on Wednesday, but they do have a miserable recent record in this fixture.

St Johnstone have won just one of their last 10 clashes with Dundee, including five defeats during that period.

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

Dundee form (all competitions):

St Johnstone Scottish Premiership form:

St Johnstone form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Dundee are anticipated to be without Ashley Hay and Imari Samuels until later this month, while Simon Murray has been ruled out until May 2027 with a cruciate ligament injury.

Joe Westley is likely to continue upfront in the absence of several strikers, with Charlie Reilly, Joe Bevan and Bradley Fink providing support.

As for St Johnstone, Valakari is expected to have a fully fit squad available for selection.

Ruari Paton scored his first league goal of the term against Hearts, and the striker should continue leading the line alongside Josh Fowler.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

Goodman; Wright, Astley, O Bevan, Odutayo; Finnigan, Hamilton; J Bevan, Reilly, Fink; Westley

St Johnstone possible starting lineup:

Steward; Smith, Mitchell, Diabate, Alic; Stanton, McAlear, Holt, Gullan; Fowler, Paton

We say: Dundee 2-1 St Johnstone

Dundee have dominated this fixture in recent meetings, and we are backing the hosts to extend that record with a victory against St Johnstone.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.