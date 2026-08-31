Preview: Falkirk vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

Falkirk welcome Rangers to the Falkirk Stadium on Wednesday night for a Scottish Premiership clash.

The hosts are still searching for their first league win of the season, while the visitors have won one, drawn one and lost one of their opening three matches.

Match preview

Falkirk enjoyed a fantastic 2025-26 Scottish Premiership season, securing a sixth-placed finish in their first top-flight campaign since 2009-10.

The Bairns have, however, failed to build on that achievement at the beginning of the new term.

John McGlynn's side were disappointingly eliminated from the Scottish League Cup group stage with seven points from four games, finishing second, while they are still waiting for their first league win of the season.

Falkirk have recorded two defeats and one draw in their opening three Scottish Premiership matches, scoring just one goal during that run of results.

McGlynn will be eager for his side to end that search for a win when they take on Rangers on Wednesday, but the Bairns will have to overcome a miserable record against the Gers if they are to secure a positive result.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rangers also head into Wednesday night off the back of claiming their first three points of the new Scottish Premiership campaign, narrowly defeating Aberdeen 1-0 thanks to a Lawrence Shankland penalty.

Derek McInnes will be hoping the Gers can build on that result moving forward, with the manager already under pressure following a lacklustre start to the term.

The Gers failed to win any of their first four matches across all competitions, including their elimination from the Europa League qualifiers, but McInnes' men looked to finally get on track when they secured back-to-back wins.

After booking their place in the Scottish League Cup third round, the Gers secured a 1-0 win in the first leg of their Conference League playoff qualifying round against Jablonec.

However, a 1-0 defeat in the second leg was followed by a 4-3 loss on penalties, elimination Rangers from the Conference League and leaving them without any European football this season.

Left with only domestic competitions to focus on, McInnes will be hoping his side can build on the weekend's victory and put together a run of wins to start moving up the table.

The Gers will also be able to draw confidence from their recent record at the Falkirk Stadium, including 6-3 and 5-2 victories in their last two visits to the Bairns' home ground.

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

Falkirk form (all competitions):

L

D

W

L

D

L

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

Rangers form (all competitions):

L

D

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Falkirk are contending with a number of injuries, with Aidan Nesbitt, Craig Sibbald, Ethan Laidlaw, Joe Gardner, Keelan Adams, Tom Lang and Finn Yeats all dealing with injury issues.

Falkirk's only goal in the league this term was an own-goal from Celtic's Colby Donovan, and McGlynn will be looking to striker Ben Parkinson to help lead his side to a result on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Rangers are expected to be without only Youssef Chermiti and Jose Cifuentes due to injury problems.

After securing their first Scottish Premiership victory of the season last time out, McInnes is likely to name an unchanged starting 11 on Wednesday.

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Strain, Neilson, Henderson, McCann; Barbrook, Spencer; Ross, Krauhaus, Fodrey; Parkinson

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Sterling, Fernandez, Makhanya, Penrice; Devlin, Neil; Curtis, Kim, Gassama; Shankland

We say: Falkirk 0-2 Rangers

Rangers will be boosted by the weekend's victory, and with their impressive record in this fixture and Falkirk's slow start to the term, we are predicting a comfortable away triumph.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.