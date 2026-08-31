Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'make contact' to sign 25y/o midfielder as potential Enzo Fernandez replacement

Chelsea are reportedly preparing for the likely departure of Enzo Fernandez by exploring potential midfield replacements before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Fernandez has been left out of Chelsea's last two matches and is reportedly edging closer to a move to Manchester City.

The Argentine has already reached a verbal agreement with the Premier League champions, although Chelsea and Man City have yet to reach a club-to-club agreement.

Chelsea eye move for Manu Kone?

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The Blues have been heavily linked with Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, who is valued at around £42.78m and has attracted interest from several clubs.

However, Chelsea have reportedly cooled their interest in Camara in recent hours and are now focusing their attention on Manu Kone.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have made contact with Kone's representatives, with the 25-year-old emerging as one of their options to strengthen the midfield.

Roma are keen to keep hold of the midfielder, and Chelsea have not submitted a formal offer at this stage.

Kone initially joined Roma on loan before making his move permanent last summer, and has since made 83 appearances for the Serie A club, scoring four goals.

Massive transfer window for Chelsea

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The Blues have already completed 11 new signings this summer, but their spending could continue if Fernandez completes his proposed move to Man City before Tuesday's deadline.

Alongside their search for another midfielder, Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Everton attacking midfielder Iliman Ndiaye, although Tottenham are among the clubs also interested in the Senegal international.

The Blues have also overseen 13 departures, either on loan or permanently, and further exits could follow in the final stages of the window.

Tottenham are reportedly working on a deal to sign Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo, with the centre-back's departure now a realistic possibility.