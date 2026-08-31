Enzo Maresca favourite to leave Man City as Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘loan agreement’

Manchester City have reportedly reached an agreement with a Championship club to loan out highly-rated winger Jeremy Monga.

The 17-year-old was only signed by the Citizens last month for a reported £10m from Leicester City following the Foxes relegation to League One.

Monga has penned a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium and reunited with manager Enzo Maresca, who briefly worked with the youngster during his time at the King Power Stadium.

The England Under-19 international represented Man City during their pre-season tour of Asia and has since been training with the first-team squad at a time when several senior figures have been sold.

Despite that, it now looks like Monga is the latest name to be heading out the Etihad exit door, albeit on a temporary basis, as an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano has emerged.

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Swansea agree to sign Monga on loan from Man City

Romano claims that Championship club Swansea City have agreed to take Monga on loan from Man City for the 2026-27 season.

A verbal agreement between both clubs is in place, with the deal said to have been approved by Maresca, and no buy clause has been included.

Swansea are said to be viewed as the 'ideal destination' for Monga to continue his development, with the Citizens hoping that the winger will play regularly in the second tier.

The Swans have previously conducted business with Man City in recent years, signing Joel Latibeaudiere and Liam Smith on permanent deals in 2020 and 2023 respectively, either side of a loan deal for Finley Burns in 2022.

Monga is set to become Swansea’s 10th signing of the summer under head coach Vitor Matos, who has steered his team to third in the Championship table after picking up seven points from their opening three matches this season.

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Monga set to continue his impressive rise at Swansea

The winger has been described as “an exciting player who has already made huge strides in his young career” by Man City director of football Hugo Viana, after making a notable impression at Leicester.

Monga catapulted his way into Leicester’s first team at the age of just 15 and became the second-youngest player in Premier League history when he made a substitute appearance against Newcastle in April 2025.

He then set a new record for Leicester in August of last season when he became the club’s youngest player to start a match, playing for 60 minutes in an EFL Cup first-round tie against Huddersfield.

Monga scored his first senior goal for Leicester just a few days later in a 2-1 defeat to Preston, surpassing none other than Jude Bellingham to become the Championship’s youngest-ever goalscorer at 16 years and 37 days old.

Should Monga’s move to Swansea be finalised before the 11pm deadline on Tuesday, he could make his debut in Saturday’s Welsh derby at home to Wrexham.