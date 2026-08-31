Fulham striker 'in talks' over Championship loan move ahead of deadline day

Fulham are reportedly in discussions with Preston North End over a loan exit for striker Jonah Kusi-Asare.

The 19-year-old initially joined the Cottagers on a season-long loan move from German giants Bayern Munich last summer.

Kusi-Asare struggled for regular game time under Marco Silva, settling for just 10 appearances across all competitions.

Fulham ultimately saw enough in Kusi-Asare's performances and potential to convert his loan stay into a permanent transfer.

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Preston in talks to sign Fulham striker on loan

Kusi-Asare is now in need of frequent minutes after being left out of Alvaro Arbeloa's squad for the first three competitive matches of the season.

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, Preston have emerged as a potential option for the Swedish youth international.

The Championship side are in talks with Fulham over a deal to sign Kusi-Asare on a season-long loan.

Paul Heckingbottom's preference to use a forward pairing should boost the teenager's hopes of gaining regular game time.

The striker would compete with Jusef Erabi, George Gryba, Callum Lang and Delano Burgzorg if he completes a move to PNE.

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Could Fulham be left light up front?

Fulham would be left with Gonzalo Garcia and Rodrigo Muniz as their main centre-forward options if Kusi-Asare departs.

An injury or poor form for Garcia or Muniz would leave Arbeloa little room for manoeuvre due to a lack of depth.

It remains to be seen whether Fulham will look to recruit a new striker to facilitate Kusi-Asare's exit before the transfer window slams shut on Tuesday.