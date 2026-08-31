Preview: Wigan Athletic vs MK Dons - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams still searching for their first win of the 2026-27 League One season meet on Wednesday, when Wigan Athletic take on MK Dons at the Brick Community Stadium.

The hosts have lost all of their opening three league fixtures, while the visitors have drawn all of their first three League One games.

Match preview

Wigan Athletic have gradually slipped further down the League One standings since their Championship relegation in 2022-23, recording 12th, 15th and 16th-placed finishes in the following three campaigns.

Gary Caldwell was appointed with Wigan in the relegation zone last term and managed to oversee a significant improvement to lift the Latics to safety, recording seven wins and four draws in the final 16 games of the season.

The manager would have been hoping to continue building on that form and avoid a fourth straight season of falling further down the League One table, but Wigan have instead endured a miserable start to 2026-27.

The Latics have lost all of their opening three League One fixtures, including a particularly disappointing late 1-0 loss to Wimbledon last time out, with Myles Hippolyte scoring an 88th-minute winner.

Wigan will, therefore, be desperate to finally pick up their first points of the season when they return to the Brick Community Stadium to face MK Dons, who the Latics have beaten in two of the last three clashes at their home ground.

© Imago

MK Dons are also looking for their first win of the 2026-27 season, having drawn all of their first three League One fixtures, while they were also defeated in the first round of the EFL Cup by Norwich City.

Paul Warne's side, who were promoted from League Two last year, have recorded a 2-2 draw with Oxford United, a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town and a 0-0 draw with Leicester City.

Hoping to build on that unbeaten start and put together a run of victories, the Dons will be looking to replicate their 2-1 triumph the last time they visited the Brick Community Stadium in October 2021.

MK Dons will look to draw confidence from their fantastic away record last year, when they won 11, drew eight and lost only four of their 23 away fixtures in League Two - the best record in the division.

Wigan Athletic League One form:

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

MK Dons League One form:

MK Dons form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, Kevin Hodgson, MI News & Sport, Alamy

Wigan have struggled for goals at the start of this season, including failing to hit the net in either of their last two matches, and that may prompt Galdwell into making attacking changes.

Luke Harris could start ahead of Sonny Perkins alongside Dara Costelloe, with Chris Sze potentially leading the line.

Meanwhile, Aaron Collins has scored two goals in three league appearances for MK Dons, and the striker should continue his partnership with Sam Nombe in attack.

Further back, an unchanged defence from the one that kept a clean sheet against Leicester City is expected to start, including goalkeeper Craig McGillivray, who made seven saves in that match.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

J Walsh; Carragher, Burns, Mellish; Barrett, Power, R Walsh, Weir; Costelloe, Harris; Sze

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

McGillivray; Jones, Ekpiteta, Goode, Nelson, Bramall; Wintle, Barlaser, Wiles; Collins, Nombe

We say: Wigan Athletic 0-2 MK Dons

Both teams will be motivated to secure their first win of the season, but the visitors will be favourites given Wigan's disappointing start of three straight defeats.

Alongside the Latics struggles in front of goal, we are predicting the Dons to secure the win here and extend the hosts' losing start.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.