Chelsea transfer news: Serie A club 'assessing' Robert Sanchez move

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has allegedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Como.

Although Sanchez was initially in line to be Xabi Alonso's first-choice goalkeeper, that has now changed.

An error-strewn performance in a 3-2 victory over Fulham led to Aston Villa stopper Emiliano Martinez being signed before the end of the weekend.

With Mike Penders being chosen for the EFL Cup second round tie against Luton Town, it became apparent that Sanchez would be the player made available for transfer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Como has emerged as a possible destination for the Spaniard.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Sanchez attracting Como interest

The report claims that the Serie A side are deliberating over whether to make an approach of the coming hours.

Several clubs are said to be assessing whether to try to acquire the services of the 28-year-old.

Chelsea and Como have already conducted business this summer, with Trevoh Chalobah leaving Stamford Bridge for Italy.

Last season's deputy goalkeeper Noel Tornqvist is said to be on his way to Monza, leaving open a vacancy in Cesc Fabregas's squad.

That said, the report adds that Como's priority is adding another striker to their squad.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Why Sanchez to Como may be complicated

Although Chelsea still have two foreign loan slots available, they may be allocated to players who have a future at the club.

With Sanchez realistically having played his final game for Chelsea, the West Londoners will likely prefer a sale.

As the former Brighton & Hove Albion stopper is only three years into a seven-year contract, Chelsea would need to recoup in the region of £15m to avoid making a loss on their accounts.

Sanchez cost £20m, plus £5m in add-ons, when moving to the Blues in 2023.