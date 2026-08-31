Lionel Messi announces international retirement as Argentina icon makes "nothing left to give" admission

Argentina legend Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football in a statement on Instagram.

Messi played a key role in Argentina's run to the 2026 World Cup final, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in eight appearances at the tournament.

The 39-year-old has now confirmed that the 1-0 defeat to Spain in the final was his last appearance for his country, announcing his retirement from international football in an emotional social media.

Messi explained that the difficult nature of the decision, but admitted that he had "nothing left to give" for his country at this late stage of his career.

Messi announces retirement from international football

"After the time that has passed since the final, and after giving it a lot of thought, I want to let everyone know that I am retiring from the national team," Messi wrote.

"It was a decision that hurt-and still hurts deep down - but I understand that the time has come.

"I swear to you that I always gave it my all-not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too; I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.

"Time is running short, chapters come to a close, and this is one that hurts me deeply. I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the national team.

"I've given everything I had; I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are some great young players coming up who deserve to be here.

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"Now I'll be just one of you"

"Thank you for all the affection over these past 20 years. I will miss hearing you from the pitch so much. Now I'll be just one of you, cheering and supporting from the outside (through the good times and the bad - especially the bad).

"Thank you to my family for always being there, for accompanying me on this journey - so beautiful, yet so difficult. Thank you to every coach, teammate, and official I've shared this path with. I take with me unforgettable memories and moments.

"I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you-alongside my teammates-moments we once only dreamed of. It was an incredible experience to live this with you all. I love you!

"Thank you, God, for making me Argentine. Let's go, Argentina!"

The Inter Miami star revealed earlier in August that he was unsure how much longer he could continue his playing career following the death of his father Jorge Messi.

Messi revealed that he originally wrote his retirement message two days after the World Cup final.

"Today, after what happened with my dad, I am even more convinced than before," he added at the end of his Instagram post.

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End of an era for Argentina

Messi's decision represents the closing of an unforgettable chapter for the Argentina national team, who will be unable to call upon the game's greatest-ever player for the first time since 2005.

The former Barcelona star finished his international career with Argentina's goalscoring and appearance record, after netting 125 goals in 207 appearances for his country.

Messi netted 21 goals in 34 World Cup matches, making him the second-highest scorer in the competition's history.

He racked up seven of those goals when he led his country to World Cup glory in Qatar 2022, ending his country's 36-year wait for football's biggest trophy.

Messi also helped Argentina win the Copa America in 2021 and 2022, as well as the Finalissima against Italy in 2022.